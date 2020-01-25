advertisement

Barcelona is back in action! It’s been a busy week for Quique Setien and his team going to Mestalla to face Valencia in La Liga on Saturday. Here are the 18 players who will make the trip:

goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Inaki Pena.

Defenders: 2. Nelson Johnson, 3. Gerard Pique, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 20. Sergi Roberto, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Junior Firpo

midfielders: 4. Ivan Rakitic, 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Arthur, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 22. Arturo Vidal, 30. Alex Collado

forward: 10. Lionel Messi, 17. Antoine Griezmann, 31. Ansu Fate

There are no major concussions in the traveling squad. A startling name is Barcelona B’s Alex Collado who has taken the place of Riqui Puig. Puig lost training on Friday due to illness that explains his absence and Carles Perez quits, but Ansu Fati holds his place.

Anticipated the beginning of XI:

Ter Stegen; Pique, Lenglet, Umtiti; Roberto, De Jong, Busquets, Arthur, Alba; Messi, Griezmann

The match starts at 4pm CET / WAT (Barcelona and Nigeria), 03:00 GMT (UK), 10:00 EST, 7 am PST (USA), 8:30 pm IST (India), and you can join in our live blog to follow and comment on all the action.

VISCA EL BARCA!

