advertisement

Barcelona’s next match is upon us! Blaugrana’s return to action in La Liga with what promises to be a far match against Real Betis, and Quique Setién has called on the following 18 players to be in uniform on Sunday:

goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña

Defenders: 2. Nélson Semedo, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Junior Firpo, 33. Ronald Araujo

advertisement

midfielders: 4. Ivan Rakitic, 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Arthur, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 22. Arturo Vidal, 28. Riqui Puig

forward: 10. Lionel Messi, 17. Antoine Griezmann, 31. Ansu Fate

The great news about this is the absence of Gerard Piqué, who is suspended and injured and has not made the trip to Seville. Also out due to injury are Luis Suárez (knee), Neto (ankle) and Ousmane Dembélé (hamstring). Arturo Vidal is back after missing the last two games with a thigh injury, and Riqui Puig is a favorite of Colllex Collado for this.

Anticipated starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Umtiti, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Roberto, Messi, Griezmann

The match starts at 9am CET / WAT (Barcelona and Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 03:00 ET, 12:00 PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment on all the action.

VISCA EL BARCA!

advertisement