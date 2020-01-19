advertisement

Quique Setien’s first game as manager of Barcelona is finally here! Champions play Granada at Camp Nou on Sunday and the new boss has called the following 18 players for the game and yes Riqui Puig is included:

goalkeepers: 1. Marc-Andre ter Stegen 13. Net

Defenders: 2. Nelson Smith, 3. Gerard Piqué, 15. Clément Lenget, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Junior Firpo

advertisement

midfielders: 4. Ivan Rakitic, 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Arthur, 20. Sergi Roberto, 22. Arturo Vidal, 28, Riqui Puig

forward: 10. Lionel Messi, 17. Antoine Griezmann, 27. Carles Pérez, 31. Ansu Fate

Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and Arthur are both back from injury and make the squad, but Barça are without a pair of injured Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele. Riqui Puig has been included in the squad as expected and will look forward to his first minutes at La La of the season, while Ansu Fati may start attacking instead of Suarez.

Anticipated starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Destiny

The match starts at 9pm CET / WAT (Barcelona and Nigeria), 08:00 GMT (UK), 03:00 EST, 12:00 PST (USA), 1:30 am (Mon) IST (India), and you you can join us to follow and comment on the whole action.

VISCA EL BARCA!

advertisement