Barcelona’s next match is upon us! Blaugrana play a tough La Liga home match against Levante that needs a win to keep pace with the leaders, and Quique Setién has called for the following 18 players to be in uniform:

goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña

Defenders: 2. Nelson Johnson, 3. Gerard Piqué, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Junior Firpo

midfielders: 4. Ivan Rakitic, 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Arthur, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 28. Riqui Puig, 30. Alex Collado

forward: 10. Lionel Messi, 17. Antoine Griezmann, 31. Ansu Fate

There is no surprise on this list, with midfielder Arturo Vidal actually missing the game after not training on Saturday with a thigh bruise. His absence opens the door for Riqui Puig to return, along with Collado and Ansu Fati from Barça B. Luis Suárez (knee), Ousmane Dembélé (hamstring) and Neto (ankle) lose through injury.

Anticipated starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, De Jong, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann, Ansu Fate

The match starts at 9am CET / WAT (Barcelona and Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 03:00 ET, 12:00 PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment on all the action.

VISCA EL BARCA!

