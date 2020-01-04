advertisement

Barcelona’s next match is upon us! Blaugrana play their first match of 2020 away from their Espanyol rivals, and Ernesto Valverde has called up the following 18 players for the Catalan Derby:

goalkeepers: 13. Net, 26. Iñaki Peña

Defenders: 2. Nelson Johnson, 3. Gerard Piqué, 15. Clément Lenget, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Junior Firpo

advertisement

midfielders: 4. Ivan Rakitic, 5. Sergio Busquets, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 22. Arturo Vidal

forward: 9. Luis Suárez, 10. Lionel Messi, 17. Antoine Griezmann, 27. Carles Pérez, 31. Ansu Fate

There is some bad news about injuries a month ahead of Barca, with goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen set to lose some time with a knee problem. He is not expected to be out for long, but the German will also miss the Spanish Super Cup next week. Together with MATS, Arthur (groin) and Ousmane Dembélé (hamstring) lose this through injury, while Jean-Clair Todibo and Moussa Wagué have not made the squad as per the manager’s decision.

Anticipated starting XI (4-3-3):

net; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suárez, Griezmann

The match starts at 9am CET / WAT (Barcelona and Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 03:00 ET, 12:00 PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Sunday), and you can join us to follow and comment on all the action.

VISCA EL BARCA!

advertisement