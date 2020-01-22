advertisement

Barcelona is back in action! The Blaugrana are in Segunda Division B side UD Ibiza in the third round of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night. New manager Quique Setien has called the following 18 players for the trip to Ibiza:

goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Net

Defenders: 2. Nélson Semedo, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 20. Sergi Roberto, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Junior Firpo, 40. Chumi

advertisement

midfielders: 4. Ivan Rakitic, 8. Arthur, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 22. Arturo Vidal, 28. Riqui Puig

forward: 17. Griezmann, 27. C. Perez, 29. Abel Ruiz, 31. Ansu Fate

The big team news is that Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi have all been fired for this and will stay in Barcelona again with their feet up. Setien has called in a number of youngsters including Riqui Puig, Chumi and Abel Ruiz who will be hoping for first team minutes.

Anticipated starting XI (4-3-3):

net; Semedo, Lenglet, Umtiti, Junior; Arthur, De Jong, Puig; Perez, Griezmann, Ansu.

The match starts at 7am CET / WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 6pm GMT (UK), 1pm ET, 10am PT (USA), 11.30pp IST (India), and you can join our live blog for track and comment all action.

VISCA EL BARCA!

advertisement