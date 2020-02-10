advertisement

The FBI called on Monday, February 10th, asking for help to track down the perpetrators of a fake bulletin that was posted online last month by local health officials’ jokes.

The sheriff department made the public aware of the joke document on January 30. The fake document contained logos from the Los Angeles Department of Health, disease control and prevention centers, and the World Health Organization. It warned of an outbreak of the virus in at least five people and included a list of companies in Carson and Torrance where the benefactors may have been exposed.

Public health officials condemned the document as a hoax.

The FBI released a poster Monday saying “Who has information about the person or group responsible for creating and / or publishing this fraudulent document” to contact the federal department of the Los Angeles District Sheriff Department.

The FBI can be reached around the clock on 310-477-6565. Tips can also be submitted to the sheriff department at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

District chief Hilda Solis said last week that the fraudulent document warned people to stay away from certain Asian supermarkets and Panda Express restaurants. “It is clear that it creates fear and racial prejudice,” she said.

