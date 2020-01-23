advertisement

Washington.

The FBI obtained a warrant in 2016 to spy on Trump’s former national security aide Carter Page, suspected of being secretly a Russian agent. The Justice Department has renewed the mandate three times, including during the first months of the Trump administration.

But the Justice Department’s Inspector General has severely criticized the FBI’s submission of these requests to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. He said the FBI omitted key details from the court that would undermine their original premise on Page, who denied any wrongdoing and was never charged in the investigation of the ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

advertisement

In an order released Thursday, Chief Justice James Boasberg said the Justice Department had informed him that two of the four applications were invalid because “there was not enough prediction to establish a probable cause to believe that (Carter) Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power. “

FBI Director Chris Wray announced a series of changes to improve the thoroughness and accuracy of requests to the supervisory tribunal, which grant secret warrants to the FBI when they can demonstrate the probable cause the target of listening to them is an agent of a foreign Power.

advertisement