The initiative to create a joint task force on terrorism in Kenya (JTTF-K) began after the al-Shabaab terrorist attack on the DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, January 16, 2019 (PHOTO / Agencies )

WASHINGTON DC – The United States Department of State and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have teamed up to help Kenya create the first Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) to be located outside the United States.

The United States reports that this Kenya-led JTTF will be a multi-agency counterterrorism investigative force in Nairobi, Kenya.

The initiative to create a Joint Task Force on Terrorism in Kenya (JTTF-K) began after the al-Shabaab terrorist attack on the DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi, Kenya on January 16, 2019, resulting in an urgent need of a JTTF that could be satisfied through the FBI. training expertise combined with capacity building efforts of the Office of the State Department of Combating Terrorism (CT Bureau).

The 42 Kenyan investigators selected will receive intensive 12-week counterterrorism training at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, before the FBI administers the program and provides training with the assistance of other agencies, as needed.

The FBI and the CT Bureau will jointly evaluate the program.

The team will adopt methodologies used by US-based JTTFs and will be trained to manage sensitive counter-terrorism intelligence shared with the Kenyan government. Investigators will be trained and equipped to investigate all terrorism issues deemed important to the National Security Council of Kenya.

At the end of the course, JTTF-K officers will return to Kenya, where they will be assisted by a FBI special agent mentor.

Investigations by JTTF-K will be conducted in accordance with international law enforcement standards and in accordance with human rights. Legal powers will flow from the Kenyan Constitution and international treaties. The cases will be prosecuted in Kenyan courts, furthering the United States’ goal of enabling foreign partners to successfully counter terrorist threats.

JTTF-K is funded by the Department of State’s Counterterrorism Office through the Counterterrorism Partnership Fund, which was established by Congress to build law enforcement capacity partner countries on the front lines of terrorism. It is part of a comprehensive program with Kenya to promote terrorist investigation and prosecution, improve crisis response and strengthen border security.

