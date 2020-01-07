advertisement

The FBI recently asked Apple for help unlocking a few iPhones from Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, the man accused of murdering three people during a massive shooting at a naval base in Pensacola, Florida last month.

The FBI was allowed to search the contents of the confiscated iPhones, but they could not get past the lock screen. Consequently, the FBI sent a letter to Apple’s general counsel and asked the company for help.

If anything about this sounds familiar, it is because we saw a similar situation emerge a few years ago.

In 2016, Apple got into a very hot and public dispute with the FBI over an iPhone 5c from one of the terrorists involved in an attack in San Bernardino in 2015. At the time, the FBI virtually demanded that Apple make a modified version of iOS that would allow them to guess the device’s passcode without launching a system wipe after 10 failed attempts. Apple of course refused on the grounds that this would cause a number of privacy and security issues.

Eventually, the FBI managed to access the device through a third-party solution.

Apple said the following in a statement to NBC News:

We have the utmost respect for law enforcement and have always worked together to assist in their investigations. When the FBI asked us for information about this case a month ago, we provided them with all the information we have and we will continue to support them with the information we have available.

In other words, Apple is willing to help when it comes to data that Alshamrani may have in its stored iCloud account, but will not consider a software solution to crack the iPhone.

Outside of Apple, the report adds that the FBI is also seeking help from other parties, including other government agencies and external security companies.

