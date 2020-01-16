advertisement

The FBI has arrested three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group who had guns and hopes to start a race war in the US just days before a planned gun rights rally in Virginia was expected to draw. thousands, officials said Thursday.

The arrests came a day after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency by banning any weapons around the state capitol grounds in Richmond, saying investigators had seen groups making threats of violence.

According to a criminal complaint filed before the U.S. District Court for Maryland, the men arrested were William Garfield Bilbrough, Brian Mark Lemley Jr .; and Patrick Jordan Mathews, a Canadian in the United States illegally who, as of August 2019, was a combat engineer in the Canadian Army Reserve.

They are accused of cross-border arms trade and, in the case of Lemley and Bilbrough, harboring illegal aliens. Mathews is also charged with being a foreigner in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

All three are suspected to be members of the neo-Nazi group The Base.

In the lawsuit, the FBI said it had monitored coded conversations between group members, in which they discussed establishing a white ethno-state and committing acts of violence against minorities.

The men were arrested in Maryland and were expected to appear in federal court later Thursday, a source familiar with the investigation told Reuters.

The belief raised in support of the criminal complaint alleges a series of events:

• On August 19, 2019, Mathews illegally crossed from Manitoba to Minnesota.

• On August 30, 2019, Lemley and Bilbrough selected Mathews in Michigan.

• On August 31, 2019, Lemley and Bilbrough returned with the Mathews to their homes in Maryland.

• On November 3, 2019, Lemley received a motel room for Mathews in the Elkton, Maryland area.

• On November 4, 2019, Lemley drove Mathews to Delaware and the two moved to an apartment rented by Lemley.

• During December 2019, Lemley and Mathews make an offensive operating rifle from parts of firearms ordered by Lemley.

• In January 2020, Lemley and Mathews purchased 5.56mm and 6.5mm ammunition and tested assault rifles on a range of guns in Maryland.

The three arrests come as several thousand gun rights supporters converge at a large rally in Richmond, Virginia’s capital, on Monday in response to pressure from the newly-formed Democratic state legislature to tighten gun laws.

Virginia, where Democrats took control of the legislature by promising tighter gun laws, has become the focus of recent debate on the controversial American debate over the right to bear arms. Many gun rights groups claim that the US Constitution guarantees their ability to own any firearms. Those who oppose it say gun laws will help reduce the number of people killed by guns each year.

