COLLEGE PARK, Maryland (AP) – FBI agents arrested Thursday a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who are linked to a violent white supremacist group and who are on their way to a pro-gun rally next week in the capital of Virginia.

The three men are members of The Base and have been arrested on federal charges in an unsealed criminal complaint in Maryland, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Tuesday’s complaint accuses Canadian national Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27, and Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, of Elkton, Maryland, of carrying a gun and ammunition with the intention of committing a crime . William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, of Denton, Maryland, is charged with “transportation and accommodation of strangers”.

The three men are said to be planning to participate in a pro-gun rally scheduled for Monday in Richmond, according to a law enforcement official who spoke with the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an active investigation. .

In encrypted chat rooms, members of The Base discussed committing acts of violence against blacks and Jews, means of making improvised explosive devices, their military-style training camps and their desire to create an “ethno “White” state, according to an FBI affidavit from the agent.

Mathews and Lemley were arrested in Delaware and Bilbrough was arrested in Maryland, according to Marcia Murphy, spokesman for the US Attorney’s office in Maryland. The three were scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Court documents indicate that Mathews crossed the U.S. border illegally near Minnesota in August and investigators allege that Lemley and Bilbrough then drove from Maryland to Michigan to pick up Mathews before the three made their way to Maryland in late August.

Mathews was a combat engineer in the Canadian Army Reserve. Lemley was a “cavalry scout” in the United States military, according to a court record.

US and Canadian authorities were looking for Mathews after his truck was discovered in September near the border between the two countries. He was last seen by family members in Beauséjour, northeast of Winnipeg, on August 24, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The Canadian Army Intelligence Unit has been investigating Mathews for “possible racist extremist activity” for several months, according to the Canadian Department of National Defense.

Authorities say Lemley and Mathews built an assault rifle out of several parts, including a top receiver that Lemley ordered and shipped to a Maryland home. In December, the three men gathered in an apartment that Lemley and Mathews rented in Delaware, where they discussed The Base and its activities and members, circulated the assault file, and attempted to do so. DMT, a hallucinogen, according to court documents.

A few days later, Lemley and Mathews purchased 150 rounds of ammunition and paper targets and Lemley was spotted by an FBI agent at a shooting range in Maryland. Court documents indicate that federal agents heard the shots coming one after the other and the authorities affirm that Lemley said later to Mathews: “Oh oops, it seems that I accidentally made a machine gun.”

Federal agents appeared to follow the men’s movements and installed a fixed camera near the shooting range, which captured a video of Mathews shooting the gun there on January 5. Court documents indicate that Lemley also ordered 1,500 rounds of ammunition and he and Mathews visited the range as recently as Saturday.

Lemley is also charged with transporting a machine gun and “transferring a firearm and ammunition to a foreigner illegally present in the United States”.

The Anti-Defamation League has said that members of The Base and other white supremacist groups have frequently posted online messages promoting “accelerationism”, a marginal philosophy in which far-right extremists “have assigned to their desire to hasten the collapse of society as we know it. he.”

“The term is widely used by those on the fringes of the movement, who use it openly and enthusiastically on consumer platforms, as well as in the shadows of private and encrypted chat rooms,” said the ADL.

In recent months, FBI agents have arrested several members of another far-right extremist group, the neo-Nazi division of Atomwaffen. Atomwaffen has been linked to several homicides, including the 2017 gunshot death of two men in an apartment in Tampa, Florida.

