Almost half of the sports groups funded under the coalition’s $ 100 million sports scholarship program were ineligible, according to a Senate investigation.

The investigation also heard that there was no legal obligation to document the reasons for selecting certain projects.

Auditor-General Grant Hehir announced on Thursday, on the first day of the public hearing, an investigation into the so-called Sport Rorts affair that led to the retirement of former Sports Secretary Bridget McKenzie.

Brian Boyd of the Audit Office indicated that 43 percent of the requests were ineligible.

He said these projects were initially considered eligible by Sport Australia, but the circumstances had changed when the funding was signed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison previously claimed that no ineligible projects were funded.

Mr. Hehir informed the investigation that it was clear that Senator McKenzie had made the final decision on where the funds would go.

“We concluded that Community Sports Infrastructure Program grants were not informed through an appropriate assessment process and advice,” said Hehir of the investigation.

He said the parallel process Senator McKenzie’s office is running alongside that of the government agency Sports Australia “has not been informed through clear advice and is not consistent with program guidelines.”

“It is bad practice to instruct companies what their advice should recommend, rather than making their own recommendations that are developed through an evidence-based approach,” he said.

“Potential applicants and other stakeholders have the right to expect program funding decisions to be made in a manner and on a basis that complies with published program guidelines,” he said.

The audit report identified an obvious political pork in the program, with the Morrison government grants based on color-coded election margins.

Mr. Morrison had the department head – his former chief of staff – go through a separate review that was said to exempt the government from any wrongdoing.

Philip Gaetjens’ report was not published, but, according to Morrison, he found “no basis for suggesting that political considerations were the primary determinant.”

The committee would also like to hear from Mr Gaetjens to explain how he reached his conclusion.

It examines the role of the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister and all outside parties in determining the distribution of grants.

