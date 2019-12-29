advertisement

Trickett has been Florida’s best trainer since 2017. Previously, he played as a quarterback in Florida and West Virginia and appeared in the Netflix documentary “Last Chance U”.

BOCA RATON – Clint Trickett, Florida Atlantic coach, has been promoted to co-offensive coordinator.

The 28-year-old trickett has been with the Owls since 2017. He will also switch from a close coach to a quarterback coach.

Trickett updated his Twitter page to indicate that he was the “Co-OC / QB coach at Florida Atlantic University”. ESPN reported last week that Trickett, who appeared on Netflix’s “Last Chance U” from 2015 to 2016 as East Mississippi’s quarterback coach, was a candidate to be promoted to offensive coordinator.

The FAU has not officially announced the hiring, nor has it announced who the other offensive coordinator will be. The new head coach Willie Taggart has announced that he hopes to have a staff by the new year.

Trickett’s brother Travis was the offensive coordinator of the FAU in 2016.

Former FAU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who recently held the same position at the USF, also coached the FAU quarterbacks. Coincidentally, Weis was Lane Kiffin’s then head coach, who coached the tough times in 2017.

Weis left the camp before spring to work for the Atlanta Falcons. This time Weis’ departure opened a place for Trickett.

The arrival of Clint Trickett ensured an immediate upswing at FAU. The then young Harrison Bryant proved to be a reliable target and an all-conference player in passing.

Bryant was a unanimous all-American this season and was the first non-Power Five / Notre Dame player to win the John Mackey Award. Bryant is expected to go into the middle rounds of the 2020 NFL draft.

Bryant wasn’t the only close ending that stood out under Trickett. Backup John Raine evolved from a primarily blocking end to an independent weapon. This year Raine achieved career highs in catches (38) with yards (343) and touchdowns (six).

Raine and newcomer Rahmod Smith are expected to become FAU’s first two tight ends next year.

Chris Robison, the quarterback of all conferences, has two years to play, as does the leading Rusher Malcolm Davidson. The FAU scored an average of over 36 points per game in 2019.

Trickett played quarterback in Florida State and West Virginia. In four years, he performed 32 touchdowns for 21 interceptions in the two Power 5 programs.

