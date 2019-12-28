advertisement

Jack Harbaugh, father of Michigan coach Jim and Ravens coach John, coached the Owls’ new head coach in Western Kentucky. Now he says that Taggert is a full member of the family

Jack Harbaugh knew his program was on the edge. He knew it could be shut down at any time.

Only two years earlier, a $ 6 million reduction in the state budget had almost done the job, but Harbaugh got his players at Western Kentucky University to keep fighting, practicing despite the doom, and eventually persuading the school to do more for him To give time.

advertisement

In the summer of 1994, Harbaugh’s son Jim decided to help his father find players to keep the program going. Jim took the necessary tests and switched to his father’s employees as a certified, unpaid assistant.

The first name on the list that Jack Jim gave was a skinny, dynamic quarterback from Manatee High School in Bradenton named Willie Taggart, an all-state member of Class 5A who brought his team up to 26-4 points last two years.

“Jim dialed the first number,” Jack said to The Palm Beach Post. “It was Willie. Jim told him he would like to drop by Manatee to talk to him. Willie thought it was a joke … Jim Harbaugh, the Chicago Bears quarterback, was tricked by someone.

“He was a little suspicious. Surely Jim showed up and they built a friendship and relationship that continues to this day. “

Reports over the years have reminded both Taggart and Jim Harbaugh that when Jim Taggart said who he was, Taggart replied, “Yes, right. And I’m Mike Ditka. “

This unexpected call and visit was the cornerstone of the career and life of the new Florida Atlantic coach. After talking to Jim and Jack about Western Kentucky and John, another famous Harbaugh son, about Cincinnati, where John’s assistant was, Taggart decided that his style would better match Jack’s misdeeds at WKU.

Taggart left Florida’s west coast in 1994 for Bowling Green, Ky, and stayed there for 13 years. After four years as a starter, finalist for the best I-AA offensive player in the country and with eleven school records, Taggart worked under Jack Harbaugh for eight years and finally became his offensive coordinator and deputy head coach.

“He literally put the program on his shoulders,” said Jack Harbaugh of Taggart’s career as a player.

And the elder Harbaugh, now 80, says he has evidence. Jack recently received a picture of Taggart showing Taggart carrying Jack off the field.

“I rode on his shoulders because he saved the program,” said Harbaugh, who retired from WKU in 2002 after winning the I-AA championship. The Hilltoppers moved into the FBS in 2007.

Jack Harbaugh may attribute Taggart the rescue of a soccer team, but Taggart, 43, attributes much more to Jack and his family. When Taggart was introduced as the next FAU coach, he called Jack his mentor and told how he changed his life.

“He did it by being loving and caring and … he sometimes prepared himself for you,” said Taggart. “It changed me completely. I thought about what I wanted to do with my further life and I wanted to be a coach. An important reason why I wanted to be a coach was what he did for me. “

Jim not only recruited Taggart at WKU, but also hired him to work for Stanford in 2007. Taggart said his life has changed since Jim walked through the doors on Manatee High.

Today Taggart is a full member of one of the most successful coaching families in the history of football. In 2013, Jim and John Harbaugh faced head coaching as the first brothers in the Super Bowl. John’s Baltimore Ravens defeated Jim’s San Francisco 49ers by 34-31.

While Jim’s is aiming for its fourth season with 10 wins in five years at Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl in Michigan against Alabama, John has won the Ravens as number 1 in the AFC and favorite in the Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

But Jack Harbaugh tells people that he has three sons who train football.

“Willie is a member of our family,” said Jack. “A full member of our family.”

So much so that according to Jack, Taneshia Taggart, Willie’s wife, her husband was once told that he had to change his name to Jason because all Harbaugh children have names that start with J. Jim. It was the best man in Willie’s and Taneshia’s wedding and Willie was in Jim’s wedding party.

Jack Harbaugh believes Taggart, who was fired from the FSU in less than two seasons after September 12, will get his career back on track at FAU, where he is adopting a program that has spanned two Conference USA in the past three years -Title won under Lane Kiffin. Jack calls Taggart “an excellent coach” and “perhaps the best recruiter” he has ever known.

“He had a fantastic ability to recruit and it’s all just out of sincerity and love for football and someone who has the ability to deal with and communicate with families and individuals,” said Jack.

Jack says Taggart’s strength as a coach is to look at the game from a much larger perspective than many coaches he knew during his career.

“He taught me an incredible lesson,” said Jack. “There are individuals in the coaching profession who, in their view, are very telescopic. You see things through a very small lens. Willie has the ability to see things through a giant lens.

“When he sees things, it’s not just the quarterback position or the broad receiver position. He has fantastic knowledge of playing football in offensive, defense and special teams.”

tom_dangelo@pbpost.com

@ tomdangelo44

advertisement