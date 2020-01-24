advertisement

BOCA RATON – Willie Taggart won’t be exaggerating when he talks about being a father figure for Florida Atlantic’s latest engagement.

Florida State University’s high quarterback Willie Taggart II, the eldest son of the FAU’s new head coach, signed on to the Owls on Thursday evening.

The 6-foot-2-Taggart II completed 59.2 percent of his passes as a senior for 2,165 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. University High took the lead 12-2 and lost to Hollywood Chaminade Madonna in the Class 3A State Championship Game.

“I am proud to say that I am committed to the FAU for the next four years,” tweeted Taggart II.

It is not known whether Taggart II will play quarterback for the owls. His father told reporters last month that the FAU plans to sign a quarterback in this year’s class.

Michigan-born Anthony Romphf was FAU’s only 2020 quarterback, but was fired shortly before the first contract was signed. Romphf signed with Purdue, where he wants to play the defensive.

It is also not known whether Taggart II joins the FAU as a walk-on or a member of the 25-member signature class. Taggart Sr. will earn a base salary of $ 750,000 for the next five years.

Taggart II held offerings from Appalachian State and Florida State. He had an official visit to the Owls last weekend.

When Taggart will play at the FAU Quarterback, he will join a unit that is temporarily returning All-Conference USA caller Chris Robison and former Florida’s Mr. Football winner Nick Tronti. Robison and Tronti each start their red shirt youth season.

Kent’s former starting quarterback, Justin Agner, is also expected to return. Backup Trent Wessel chose the transfer portal earlier this month.

Red shirt newcomer Javion Posey signed with FAU as a quarterback, but played as a wide receiver last season. Lane Kiffin, the FAU’s last head coach, said he saw Posey as a long-term option with quarterback.

National signing day is February 5th.

