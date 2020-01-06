advertisement

Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart vowed at his opening press conference to recruit players in the counties of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade. Here’s what some Palm Beach County coaches said in response.

BOCA RATON – In the new Florida Atlantic head coach, Willie Taggart, Baz Alfred sees someone who will be a blessing to local football.

Taggart publicly vowed during his introductory press conference last month to focus on recruiting the counties of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade. Some call this a necessary quote to “win the press conference”, but Alfred viewed it as a wake-up call for local players and coaches.

“If you look at the boys who are successful at college level – and even in the NFL – then these guys are from South Florida,” said Alfred, who had just finished his first season as a senior football coach with Jupiter Christian. “If you look at Tutu Atwell, who played for Louisville, first team all-ACC, this is a guy who played in Dade and could leave the state of Florida to play college football elsewhere.

“All these children are going and we have to take these children home.”

Taggart’s promise came after Lane Kiffin, the FAU’s last head coach, signed three players from Palm Beach County in three years: Palm Beach Lakes athlete Teja Young in 2018 and Pahokee teammates Deante Nelson and Deshawn Richardson in last year.

Other local players, including Dwyer Defensive End Dalton Hustad and Tight End Ryan Cameron, joined the Owls as walk-ons.

In his three seasons at FAU, Kiffin pursued a national recruitment approach and focused on the Alabama and Georgia areas. Kiffins employees also emphasized recruiting in Jacksonville, Orlando and the Panhandle.

“You get three children from Palm Beach County, Dade and Broward every year … I think that’s great,” said Atlantic high coach TJ Jackson.

Kiffin had a troubled history with Palm Beach County before joining FAU. During his stay in Tennessee, the city banned Pahokee Kiffin in 2009 after allegedly leaving negative comments about the city. Kiffin later apologized.

Alfred said he thinks Kiffin and his staff have made good recruits in Palm Beach County. Alfred said the FAU’s presence fights and an atmosphere problem – a topic Kiffin alluded to as part of why he took over as head coach at Ole Miss – could keep children away.

“You just had a Conference USA title fight game and couldn’t fill the stadium,” said Alfred. According to the FAU, 14,837 fans visited the Owls’ UAB-49-6 router on December 7.

St. Andrews coach Jimmy Robertson said Taggart’s promise was “great for Palm Beach County and great for South Florida.”

“There is so much talent in South Florida and I think it is very important that children stay in the state of Florida,” said Robertson.

According to 247 Sports, Kiffin had the top Conference USA recruitment class in two of his three seasons. However, a computer and star system could not be the biggest disadvantage in Kiffin’s plan: the grades.

Kiffin often prioritized talented players who were previously committed to or had a keen interest in Power 5 programs, but were available to the FAU due to academic problems. When these players signed with the FAU, but never qualified for registration, Kiffin had to look elsewhere.

In the meantime, other Conference USA programs such as FIU and Marshall took the opportunity to add some of the best players in Palm Beach County.

“It was just strange that we had four children at the FIU and none at the FAU, which is right in our back yard,” said Jackson.

Taggart did not sign Palm Beach County players in the early signing phase. In fairness, Taggart was appointed head coach of the Owls a week before the first contract was signed.

Taggart said he used this time to “recruit” the team’s commits.

Seven of the nine players who signed publicly during the early signing of the contract joined the FAU when Kiffin was the coach. Among them was the Miami Columbus offensive officer, Andre Lamas, a key blocker for the Explorers state offense that won the title.

“Focusing on these areas can change a program in a hurry,” said recruitment analyst Larry Blustein. “(Taggart) knows how important these areas are.”

Taggart is the first African American head coach in FAU history. Alfred and Jackson agreed that a black coach could target local players and their families.

“Many of these guys lack this father figure in their lives and he can … be the guy for them,” said Alfred, who was the first Haitian head coach at Olympic Heights and Jupiter Christian. “He can fill this gap and help them grow as an adult and also as a player.”

Robertson regularly visits FAU games when he can. Ideally, he would like to see in the near future that some of the best and brightest in the region will suit Taggart.

“I hope the local children listened to his press conference,” said Robertson. “The FAU is a great place to play football and graduate. Trainer Taggart is an excellent match for the FAU and will make the best of it.”

