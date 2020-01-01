advertisement

Florida Atlantic ended the 2010s with two 11 wins in three years. What will the owls do to start the 2020s?

BOCA RATON – The turn of the 2020 calendar confirms the fact that Florida Atlantic has entered the Lane Kiffin era.

Kiffin is gone, he now lives in Oxford, Mississippi, and the former Florida head coach, Willie Taggart, is after him. It is up to Taggart and his staff to build the successful three-year USA championship with two conferences that Kiffin enjoyed at FAU.

Taggart’s first season in Boca Raton brings resolutions and optimism. The parts are there for Taggart so that the lane train – which now unofficially has a new name, the Willie Wagon – will roll into the 2020s.

Here are some New Year’s resolutions for Taggart and the owls.

Developing Kiffin’s Children Properly: While Kiffin was rightly praised for recruiting talented players from across the country for recruiting, he never seemed to have the merit of developing the players he inherited. The Close End Harrison Bryant and linebacker Rashad Smith were successful under Charlie Partridge, but grew to be future NFL players in their three years with Kiffin.

Taggart has to do the same feat, especially with how many players from the signing classes 2018 and 2019 who spent their first seasons at FAU behind older players. An early gem for Taggart is defender Teja Young, a graduate of Palm Beach Lakes, who impressed with an eye for the ball throughout the off-season. Young played well with more snapshots at the end of the season.

Former Miami Columbus star Federico Maranges has grown and is expected to fight for the starting spot in the center of the camp in the spring. Former offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. praised writing back Kelvin Dean and Rahsaan Lewis, son of the NFL Hall of Famer, Ray Lewis, as players who have improved the scout team throughout the season. Getting the best out of these young players is crucial for the future of Taggart at FAU.

Think about the future quarterback situation: Expect this topic to be mentioned frequently by Chris Robison even after the historic season. Robison and his backup, Nick Tronti, have two years to go. Cordel Littlejohn, a 2018 signee at Quarterback, is expected to continue playing Receiver after changing positions earlier this year.

Taggart may already have its future quarterback in Javion Posey, a 2019 signer, who spent this past season at Receiver. Taggart said he expects to sign a quarterback in this recruitment class after not signing one in his two years in Florida. It’s the right way to add a quarterback who, if everything goes as planned, is on the go two years before Robison’s departure after the 2021 season.

Turn John Mitchell into a conference recipient: The FAU has always believed that Mitchell, an aspiring 6-foot-4 senior, could be one of Conference USA’s top recipients. Mitchell remained healthy and peaked with career (38) catches. In 2019 he received yards (488) and touchdowns (five).

Most of this production came in the first month of the season. Mitchell, who deserved the coach’s urge to secure balls with his chest instead of his hands, had not even unlocked the top 30 rankings with the three leading FAU recipients after their October 18 qualifying after October 18 have exhausted

Find defensive tackle depth: Taggart and the new defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt prioritized the trenches in the early signing phase of last month. However, only one signatory, Junior College Defensive Tackle Alvin Dempsey, is expected to participate in the spring camp. The FAU completed every defensive duel and multiple endgame, including starter Tim Bonner.

The aspiring seniors Collin Dell and Marcel Southall are the only defensive tackles on the FAU’s current 2020 list. The lack of depth could pave the way for red shirt newcomer Latrell Jean, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound lineman who has excelled at Lakeland High.

