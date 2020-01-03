advertisement

BOCA RATON – Florida Atlantic cornerback James Pierre takes his talent to the next level.

Pierre, a junior from Deerfield Beach, announced that he is giving up his senior season and signing up for the NFL draft in a Twitter post on Thursday.

The 6-foot-2 Pierre thanked former FAU head coach Lane Kiffin in the tweet. Pierre also thanked cornerbacks trainers Jason Jones and Monte Kiffin, Lane’s father, who acted as an analyst from 2017 to 19.

“My goal in life has always been to play college football for four years and graduate,” wrote Pierre. “But also to play in the NFL to make my dream come true.”

The 23-year-old Pierre recorded 44 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups in 13 games. He missed FAU’s victory over Charlotte on September 28 with a concussion.

Pierre had a career high of 4.5 tackles and forced fiddling.

Pierre is the fourth player in program history to voluntarily drop out of school early for the NFL Draft. Pierre’s longtime friend, Buffalo Bills, who returned Devin “Motor” Singletary, did so last year, as did the broad recipient Jovon Durante and Kerrith Whyte.

FAU’s new coach, Willie Taggart, has to replace Pierre and Chris Tooley, the other corner player who graduated. Meiko Dotson has been seeking a sixth year of eligibility and said last month that he tends to return when given the opportunity.

Reserve cornerback slide show Moss impressed the last off-season and was able to fight for additional snapshots in the spring. The FAU also has Korel Smith, a fifth-year senior who has missed the last two months of the season with a broken arm.

Smith had 37 duels, three losses and one nickelback interception between 2017 and 18.

A dark option to replace Pierre is La’Darius Henry’s previous involvement in West Virginia. The 6-foot-2 Henry redshirted last year.

“Owl Nation will always be close to my heart,” said Pierre. “You took me in and made Boca my home. An owl forever.”

