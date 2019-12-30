advertisement

Jake Elman

Monday

December 30, 2019 at 2:02 p.m.

Drew Mehringer has spent the past three seasons coordinating the Texas Longhorns passing game and coaching the Wide Receivers. Mehringer joins Clint Trickett as Florida Atlantic co-offensive coordinator.

BOCA RATON – Former Texas Longhorns assistant Drew Mehringer has been appointed as the new Florida Atlantic co-offensive coordinator and wide receiver trainer.

Mehringer has spent the last three seasons as a Texas Pass Game Coordinator and Wide Receiver Coach. The Longorns parted from Mehringer on December 1 as part of a major overhaul.

Mehringer will split the tasks of the offensive coordinators with Clint Trickett, who will train the FAU quarterbacks.

This is Mehringer’s third offensive coordinator. He was co-offensive coordinator with FCS James Madison in 2014 and two years later Rutger’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

Mehringer was only 28 when he was Rutgers’ offensive coordinator. The FAU has had success in the past two years with former offensive coordinator / quarterback coach Charlie Weis Jr., who will only be 27 on April.

Weis went to take the same position at USF.

Mehringer was a college quarterback at Rice before joining this team as a student assistant. He has also trained in Iowa State, Ohio State and Houston.

The FAU, which starts in front of the receiver Tavaris Harrison, and the slot Deangelo Antoine have exhausted their last funding years. Even so, Mehringer inherits a large group of recipients that returns fifth senior John Mitchell (38 catches for 488 yards and five touchdowns) and Eyin Cole, a talented outside threat that missed in 2019 with a sly ACL.

It is not known whether DJ McCarthy, the former FAU wide receiver trainer, will return in a different role in 2020. McCarthy played an off-field role with the Owls in 2017, and his son Guy is a newcomer to the FAU.

