Adams is a 6-foot receiver, ranked 74th overall player in Florida by 247 Sports in 2018 recruitment class

BOCA RATON – Florida state wide receiver D’Marcus Adams plans to transfer to the Florida Atlantic and reunite with former Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart, Adams said 247 Sports on Wednesday.

Adams, a 6-foot receiver from Daytona Beach, entered the transfer portal in October. He intends to register with FAU next week and practice with the team this spring.

Adams redshirted in 2018 and has no catch of last season.

“It was hard for me to leave FSU,” said Adams 247Sports. “Coach Taggart was the first person to call me when he got the job at FAU. I felt like a sign. … the facilities are (good) and i like it down there. I feel like I am making a name for myself at FAU. “

Adams said 247 sports he needs to get immediate eligibility for a waiver of application. If the exception is granted, Adams will be eligible to play this season.

If the waiver is denied, Adams can play in 2021 with a two-year entitlement remaining. It is not known whether Adams would count towards FAU’s 25-man signing class.

Taggart signed Adams from Daytona Beach mainland two years ago. 247 sports place Adams as the No. 74 total player in the state of Florida two years ago.

Adams brings an undisputed speed element to FAU offense. Adams ran 13.82 seconds on the 110 meter hurdles in 2018 as a senior.

Tavaris Harrison and Deangelo Antoine, who start outside of the recipient, have exhausted their last years of eligibility. Former Pompano Beach-Blance Ely outstanding Yanez Rogers Jr. FAU from Cincinnati broadcast last month and is expected to join the team this week.

Adams said he is excited to play with all-conference quarter Chris Robison. A rising redshirt junior, Robison led the Owls to an 11-3 record and rose to one of the best young quarterbacks in the country.

“He was an Elite 11 quarter and came from Oklahoma,” said Adams. “He went for more than 3,500 meters last season. I like that a lot. Your offense is also a fast pace. That is my area. “

