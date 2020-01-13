advertisement

Jake Elman

Monday

January 13, 2020 at 3:51 pm

Lamar is a 6-foot-5 defender from Seffner, Florida who has spent the last two seasons in the state of Florida.

BOCA RATON – Florida state defender Malcolm Lamar has officially returned to former head coach Willie Taggart and has been transferred to Florida Atlantic University.

The FAU officially announced the transfer from Lamar on Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-5, 277-pound Lamar had two tackles in four games last year.

It is not yet known whether Lamar, an aspiring second year red shirt from Seffner, Florida, is eligible to play in 2020.

Lamar arrives at FAU after the owls’ wear and tear has reduced the defensive line depth. Every Owls defensive player has exhausted his last year of fitness last season.

Although the FSU has classified Lamar as a defensive end, he also has experience with defensive duels. Lamar was named USA All’s second team from USA Today after completing his senior year at Armwood.

247 Sports finished high school, calling Lamar the ninth best defensive player in the country and the 42nd best player in Florida. ESPN ranked him as the 12th best defender in the country, but as the 33rd best player in the state.

#WelcomeToParadise Malcolm !! pic.twitter.com/KEBgXtyyG6

– FAU Football (@FAU_Football) January 13, 2020

Lamar is the second former Florida state player to join FAU last week. The FAU officially announced the arrival of Wide Receiver D’Marcus Adams on Monday.

Adams told 247 Sports last week that he intended to enroll at the FAU for the spring semester. It is not yet known when Lamar will join the owls.

