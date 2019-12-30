advertisement

Jake Elman

Monday

December 30, 2019 at 12:01 p.m.

Florida Atlantic's new assistant, Kevin Patrick, was an NC State defensive coach last year. Patrick was an all-American in Miami and was inducted into the Palm Beach County Hall of Fame in 2011. The new FAU trainer Willie Taggart announced further trainer changes on Sunday evening.

BOCA RATON – Palm Beach County football legend and former Miami Kevin Hurricanes American Kevin Patrick have made their way home.

Florida Atlantic announced on Sunday night that Patrick, a graduate of Forest Hill High School and a member of the Palm Beach County Hall of Famer, had been appointed coach of the Owls’ external linebackers. Patrick spent the last season in NC State and has served as a defense assistant on four programs since 2008.

Patrick worked with the new FAU trainer Willie Taggart at the USF in 2013. From 2008 to 2009 he also worked under the new FAU defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt at the USF.

Patrick played on the defensive in Forest Hill in the 1980s. He was inducted into the Palm Beach County Hall of Fame in 2011.

Patrick was inducted into the Hurricanes’ Hall of Fame in 2015. In his ten-sack season in 1993, Patrick was awarded All-American and Big East Defensive Player of the Year.

Patrick coached several future NFL players at USF, including Buccaneers’ star defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and two-time American George Selvie.

The FAU announced further coaching changes on Sunday evening, including the official promotion of Clint Trickett to co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Trickett has been with the Owls since 2017 and helped develop Harrison Bryant, the 2019 John Mackey Award winner, into a unanimous all-American.

Jaron Fairman will continue to work with the FAU Special Team and take on Trickett’s old job with the tight ends. Chris Perkins, who has spent the last three seasons as a player development assistant, was promoted to running backs coach.

Attacking line coach Jeff Norrid will return in 2020. The FAU also announced the hiring of Joey Guarascio, a former Owls intern, as a coach for the strength and condition of upper football.

Follow @ JakeElman97 on Twitter

