advertisement

Willie Taggart Jr. threw 20 touchdown passes and ran for another 10 at Florida State University High last year. His father, Florida Atlantic coach Willie Taggart, says Willie Jr. will remain a quarterback.

BOCA RATON – When Florida Atlantic’s new quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. is asked to change positions, his father already knows the answer.

“I think if you ask Willie Jr. about it, he’ll tell you, like Lamar Jackson told everyone else: I’m a quarterback,” said Taggart Sr.

advertisement

The difference between a questioning reporter and Taggart Sr., who is concerned with the idea that his son will move back or receive? Taggart Jr. signed his letter of intent with the FAU on Wednesday, ensuring that he got his college supervisor to play for his father.

“Over the years I have tried to stay away and have my trainers train me and make him a normal child,” said Taggart, who graduated from his first signature class at FAU this week. “Now I finally have it in my hands. It will be fun.”

Taggart Jr. threw 20 touchdown passes and ran for another 10 at Florida State University High last year. The 6-foot-2-quarterback held announced offers from Florida State – Taggart Sr.’s former school – and Appalachian State before committing to the FAU.

Taggart Sr. praised his son several times during his 18-minute session with reporters on Wednesday evening. At some point Taggart even admitted to buying a car for a recruit.

The car, a Camaro, was for Taggart Jr. The sight of a new car was still not enough for Taggart Jr. to commit, his father said.

“Nowhere else do you know that this was probably a closed deal?” Joked Taggart Sr.

Taggart Jr. was the only quarterback to sign this cycle with the FAU. However, his athletic ability and the presence of Chris Robison, an all-conference quarterback, raised the early question about Taggart Jr.’s future at Quarterback.

Lane Kiffin, the FAU’s last head coach, switched quarterbacks Cordel Littlejohn and Javion Posey to Receiver last year to use their athleticism. Posey ended up in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Taggart is unsure whether the two will stay with the recipient or return to the quarterback. Trent Wessel, who spent most of last season as the third quarterback, came to the transfer portal earlier this year.

Frameborder = “0” allow = “accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

Lamar Jackson worked on the idea of ​​a black, athletic quarterback switch in the weeks leading up to the 2018 NFL draft. Taggart Sr. admitted that he had considered changing his son’s position just so Willie Jr. replied that he wanted to play quarterback.

Taggart Sr. would be thrilled if his son developed into the weapon that Lamar Jackson was in Louisville and now with the Ravens. Jackson, a former star at Boynton Beach High, won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 and was the unanimous NFL MVP this year.

It will likely be some time before Taggart Jr. enters the field. Robison is still entitled to two years and is anchored as the starting quarterback of the owls. Backup Nick Tronti is also a red shirt junior.

“One of his goals was to get a scholarship and play college football,” Taggart Sr. said of his son. “It was great to see that he did it. I know that a father and a trainer really impressed me, that he only got over a bit of misfortune … he showed what he was capable of when he did that Got an opportunity to do so. “

Part of these difficulties was Taggart Sr.’s dismissal from the FSU in November. Taggart Jr. still led University High to the Class 3A championship game, a feat his father mentioned on Wednesday.

Taggart Sr. said the FAU found a “winner” and a “great child” in his son.

“He has shown what he can do this year and I think he has a really bright future ahead of him,” said Taggart.

Follow @ JakeElman97 on Twitter

advertisement