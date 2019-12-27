advertisement

Florida Atlantic linebackers were outstanding and the unity of the special teams was significantly improved from 2018.

BOCA RATON – Florida Atlantic ended a spectacular 2019 season with an 11-3 record after defeating SMU in the Boca Raton Bowl.

At the end of the season you will find our final grades for each of the FAU defensive position groups and for the unit of the special teams.

line of defense

There were not many bags for the FAU’s line of defense; Only five linemen, including end / linebacker Leighton McCarthy, who played the LEO spot, ended the tournament with more than two sacks. But the unit made a living in the backfield and helped limit the number of opponents to 3.9 yards per carry.

McCarthy returns last season, but new coach Willie Taggart and defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt will have to replace the entire defensive line. Leavitt replaces Glenn Spencer, who held the same position at USF.

Intermediate: B

Final grade: A-

linebacker

Akileis Leroy delivered one of the biggest one-season performances of a medium linebacker from FAU. Leroy ended the tournament with 101 tackles, a team record of 15.5 losses due to loss, 7.5 sacks, three interceptions and four forced fiddles. All of this has somehow brought Leroy a place in the second team of All-Conference USA.

In order not to be beaten, senior full-back Rashad Smith made 109 tackles, including 11.5 for loss, three interceptions and five fiddly restores. Smith received an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl after four outstanding years at FAU. Junior Hosea Barnwell V finished fourth in the Owls with 57 tackles.

The FAU defense has put the Boca Raton Bowl on 🔒 pic.twitter.com/DiNQZzbJkH

– ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 21, 2019

Leroy and Smith formed one of the best linebacker duos in the nation. As long as Leroy no longer has eligibility issues – he missed the Boca Raton Bowl with an academic ban – the rising senior should be a favorite for the preseason of the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year.

Intermediate: A

Final grade: A +

Secondly

The counting statistics do not tell the whole story about the secondary level of the FAU. Cornerback Meiko Dotson had nine interceptions and James Pierre flashed NFL talent at times, but the unit was inconsistent throughout the season. Dotson’s six intercepts in the red zone saved the owls from numerous jams.

Like almost every other position, the FAU’s secondary level was at its best at the end of the year. James Morgan of the FIU and Jack Abraham of the Southern Miss, two of the conference’s most talented quarterbacks, were lost to the defense of the FAU. Since the final grade covers the entire season, a B. fits

Intermediate: C

Final grade: B

Special teams

Of all units that have improved since 2018, the FAU’s special teams are at the top. Punter Matt Hayball was the unsung hero of the Owls with eight points of 50 yards or more – including a 77-yard point against Western Kentucky – and 21 points shot down within the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Kicker Vladi Rivas hinted that he had a groin injury, which would explain some of his mistakes on the track. But Rivas routinely performed the short kicks he missed in 2018 so we don’t get too hard.

The FAU has neither given a kick nor a punt for a touchdown this season, although young linebacker Eddie Williams has turned a block punt into a touchdown in the Conference USA Championship Game. Additional praise goes to Tyrek Tisdale and the reporting teams who used hard hits and proper tackling to prevent long yields. Tisdale’s block against UAB provided Williams touchdown.

Intermediate: C

Final grade: B +

