BOCA RATON – Travon Thomas, defender of the Florida Atlantic Freshman Defensive Lineman, has been arrested three times in the past four months for attacking and allegedly threatening to kill her ex-girlfriend. He is no longer on the team.

Thomas was last arrested on January 14 for written threats to kill a witness victim or an informant, or to cause and manipulate assault. Thomas was released on January 23, according to the Sheriff’s Office of Palm Beach County. His next court hearing is February 21.

18-year-old Thomas, who signed with FAU in Miami-Edison High in 2019, was arrested on October 14 for allegedly hitting his girlfriend on the head. Thomas admitted to beating the woman and was charged with violence against battery dating.

Thomas was ordered to have no contact with the woman, who was also a FAU student.

“The student is no longer a member of the football team and was immediately and indefinitely suspended from all team activities as soon as we found out about the situation in October,” said a FAU spokesman on Wednesday.

He was not credited with a game for the FAU last year.

The university police arrested Thomas on November 15 for simple assault and a written threat of injury. The ex-girlfriend contacted FAU PD about messages Thomas had left her on the phone and Instagram.

“I’ll give you an (explicit), watch out if I catch you,” wrote Thomas.

According to an incident report, the two ended their relationship in early November.

One of the Instagram messages said that Thomas had a “big knife” and would kill her before she left. Thomas admitted that he had the Instagram account.

