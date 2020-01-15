advertisement

Dotson had nine interceptions for the Florida Atlantic Owls in 2019. He started his career at Georgia Tech.

BOCA RATON – Previously, Meiko Dotson, cornerback of the All-Conference USA, announced on Wednesday that he would instead enter the transfer portal.

Dotson, a 5-foot-11 cornerback who joined the Owls in 2018, had nine interceptions last season. Seven of Dotson’s picks came to the end zone and he had three games with multiple interceptions.

Dotson added 30 tackles and 12 passport distractions last year.

After much thought and prayer, I decided that it is best for me to enter the transfer portal and find a new home for my last year as a graduate transfer.

– Meiko Dotson Jr. (@ Meiko Dotson Jr.), January 15, 2020

Dotson told the Post in December that he was unsure of his 2020 plans. However, if Dotson were to receive an additional year of funding, he wanted to spend his last college season with the owls.

Dotson missed the 2018 season with a hip injury. He spent his first two seasons at Georgia Tech and played at a junior college in 2017.

Dotson’s portal entry creates a larger hole in the cornerback for the owls. Starting corner Chris Tooley has exhausted his eligibility last year and another starter, James Pierre, has decided to leave school early for the NFL Draft.

Reserve cornerback slide show Moss impressed in the last off-season and was able to fight for additional pressure points in the spring. The FAU also has Korel Smith, a fifth-year senior who has missed the last two months of the season with a broken arm.

Smith had 37 duels, three losses and one nickelback interception between 2017 and 18. Red shirt newcomer La’Darius Henry was involved in high school in West Virginia and may have the chance to climb the depth map this spring.

FAU defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer and security trainer Wes Neighbors each held the same positions at USF. It is not yet known if cornerbacks trainer Jason Jones will return to the Owls next season.

