advertisement

With the new football coach Willie Taggart, Florida Atlantic gets off 11 points behind and stops Middle Tennessee

BOCA RATON – The first basketball game for men in Florida Atlantic, which the new football coach Willie Taggart played, offered the excitement, action and drama you could wish for.

Add in an exciting overtime win and both head coaches in the building, Taggart and basketball Dusty May, found happy men on Thursday night.

advertisement

Taggart was one of the 2,002 fans of the season who participated in the FAU game against Middle Tennessee. He followed Owls’ rally after an 11-point deficit, 3:45 behind and a 97-94 win in the RoofClaim.com arena.

With the win, the FAU improved to 10: 1 at home.

In his first return leg, which had cost both FAU games last week, Redshirt junior striker Jailyn Ingram drilled a game-winning 3-pointer from the left corner with a 0.6 second lead.

“At this position in the game, you miss or make it,” said Ingram. “You really can’t be mad at the shot you get. These shots, I have more confidence.”

Jailyn Ingram is #clutch for FAU and we will work overtime. 85 all. pic.twitter.com/Y1nmBVEwtS

– Jake Elman (@ JakeElman97), January 17, 2020

Striker Richardson Maitre scored seven out of 12 points in the FAU extension. Matires 3 with 1:19 in the final phase were 93.

Fifteen seconds later, the last two points of Point Guard Cornelius Taylor were 95-94 with 26 points.

The FAU (12-6, 4-1 Conference USA) prevented a catastrophe at the last minute to seal the victory.

Aleksandar Zecevics’ three-pointers put the FAU in the lead with 18:34. From there, MTSU started a run from 29 to 16 in the next 11 minutes to take the lead from 69 to 60.

But the owls fought back to send the game into extra time, and then Maitre took over.

Ingram ended up with 16 points on 15 strikes, although he added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in 33 minutes. Maitre also ended up with eight rebounds.

Before the comeback, the biggest story of Thursday night was the presence and speech of Taggart at half-time. Taggart also visited the FAU student door in front of the tipoff and took photos with fans.

Previously, at his introductory press conference last month, Taggart had promised to contact the FAU student body.

“We can’t take the next step if we don’t have everyone at this stadium every Saturday in the fall,” Taggart told the crowd, which then roared.

Follow @ JakeElman97 on Twitter

advertisement