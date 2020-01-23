advertisement

BOCA RATON – The Florida Atlantic men’s basketball coach, Dusty May, has been looking for an alpha player in his second season to take on a single-handed game.

The healthy and confident junior guard Rich Maitre has shown that he has taken on the role with full force. Matire’s shooting and rebound skills have brought the FAU to a 4-2 start in Conference USA.

Getting Maitre to acknowledge his recent success is another story.

“It’s not just me,” said Maitre. “I have other people around me that I can trust and that I only watch. I know that it works automatically.”

Maitre scored an average of 12.2 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists in six conference games. He had a career level of 19 points and eight rebounds when defeating Middle Tennessee last Thursday.

Maitre scored 16 points and two days later picked up four boards with a narrow defeat against UAB.

“I’m generally very happy with Rich’s game,” said May. “He’s stable. He’s a great kid, he’s a great team-mate, so he keeps improving.”

Maitre’s 8.9 points per game are more than twice the average of last season. While only missing two concussion games last season, Maitre was still recovering from an injury he sustained in a junior college the previous year.

The consequences of this injury have not yet occurred this year. Maitre started all 19 games this season and leads the team with 2.1 assists per game.

“As an executive, I gave an example … that’s how I do this year compared to last year,” said Maitre.

Maitre is not the only FAU player to have taken a step forward. Striker Jailyn Ingram is making progress on his return from a torn ACL and has had three games against MTSU to send the game into extra time.

Point Guard Scuta Taylor led the Owls with 12.5 points per game and had a 34-point outing against Rice on January 9.

The FAU will play in Charlotte on Thursday and in Old Dominion on Saturday.

“Just as I have a lot of confidence in myself, I also trust them to play a game,” said Maitre.

