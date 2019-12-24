advertisement

The freelance writer and Marc Bernardin of Fatman Beyond want Tom Ellis and Matt Ryan to repeat their roles as Lucifer Morningstar and John Constantine for a mini-series.

Bernardin accused Warner Bros. Television of the idea on Twitter. He wrote to “Dear Warner Bros. TV” that “he would like to do a mini series with Ellis and Ryan.”

John and Lucifer drive across the country, leaving “broken hearts and scorched earth”. Bernardin marked Ryan and Ellis in his post and closed with “Call it … Highway to Hell”. Give me money.”

Dear Warner Bros. TV: I would like to make a mini series with @ tomellis17 and @ mattryanreal, which follows Lucifer and John Constantine on their way from LA to NYC and leaves broken hearts and burnt earth. Let’s call it … Highway to Hell. Give me money. pic.twitter.com/2rL44FBE1a

– Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) December 17, 2019

Joe Henderson, a Lucifer executive producer, quickly replied with a GIF with the title character that showed approval.

pic.twitter.com/cTRXKvEfDc

– Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe), December 17, 2019

Matt Ryan must also like the idea. He followed Henderson by publishing a GIF of himself when Constantine turned off his lighter and said, “Go on with the show.”

pic.twitter.com/mBt15AD0E3

– Matt Ryan (@mattryanreal), December 17, 2019

Bernardin, who holds the points, replied “Well, I think I have (Henderson) and this guy … (Ryan)”

I think I have @Henderson_Joe and this guy … https: //t.co/nMLc4XllzF

– Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) December 17, 2019

Bernardin then replied that all he needed was WB TV and Tom Ellis to show their support. “Let’s do this deal by Christmas, right?” – he added.

Now we only need @warnerbrostv and @ tomellis17. Let’s make this deal by Christmas, okay? pic.twitter.com/uR9YOPGphB

– Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) December 17, 2019

Unfortunately, the deal for Bernardin is still ongoing. WB and Tom Ellis have not yet responded to his pitch.

The emergence of the Bernardin concept could be based on a recent appearance by Constantine and Lucifer in The CW’s Arrowverse Crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Our snappy wizard brings Oliver Queen’s daughter Mia and a few others to Earth-666, where they find Lucifer in his nightclub, looking for a way to unite Ollie’s soul with his body.

Tom Ellis played Lucifer Morningstar in five seasons of Lucifer that started with Fox. The show received feedback from religious and parent groups and switched to Netflix.

Matt Ryan was cast as John Constantine in a TV restart of the character at NBC. He has played it since then and can be seen regularly in the series “Arrow” and “Legends of Tomorrow”.

Frankly, Bernardin’s idea sells itself if he writes the screenplays, maybe even produces as an executive producer, and could get his co-host friend Kevin Smith to stage a few episodes.

What do you think? Is there money in a mini series with Constantine and Lucifer in a brave and brave team? Leave your thoughts below.

