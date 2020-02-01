advertisement

A family in Sydney fell into mourning after three children and a cousin were hit by a runaway 4×4 vehicle on Saturday evening.

The children’s father, Daniel Abdallah, spoke to reporters and asked the drivers to be more careful on the streets.

The children under the age of 12 walked along Bettington Road in Oatlands near Parramatta at around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday when a Mitsubishi 4WD met them right outside the Oatlands Golf Club.

advertisement

“I lost three of my children yesterday,” said the tearful father of six children this morning.

“I had a cousin, Bridget, she also lost her daughter. I don’t know what to say. I am deaf, I probably feel that way right now.

“I just want to say, please, driver, be careful. These children walked innocently and enjoyed the company of others. I woke up this morning – I lost three children. “

“Please make sure you love your loved ones, especially your children.”

Mr. Abdullah and his wife Leila lost their children Antony [13], Angelina [12] and Sienna [9] in the accident.

Community groups flooded social media with grief after the tragic incident.

“Tonight, before you go to bed, we ask you in your prayers to remember a young Maronite family from our community who was devastated by a serious accident,” said a post on Living’s Facebook page Maronite. “We keep them all in our prayers.”

A witness to the scene, who was later posted on Facebook: “I am still traumatized by what I saw.”

Three other children were taken to the hospital. Two had not life-threatening injuries and a third initially feared a serious head injury, but is now in a stable condition.

The 29-year-old male driver, who received a positive roadside breath test, was taken to Westmead Hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests. His passenger, a 24-year-old man, is interviewed by the police.

“It’s a tragic scene, and our hearts and prayers go to the families of those affected by the incident,” Jason Joyce, deputy commissioner of the NSW police, told local reporters.

“The investigation is currently being carried out by the Crash Investigation Unit. They will work on the scene tonight and continue the investigation tomorrow. “

Mr. Joyce said the families were “obviously very upset”.

“In the circumstances, we cannot currently provide them with much information, which is difficult for them, but we are trying to give them as much support as possible,” he said. “A number of family members are in the hospital and we are trying to help them in this really difficult time.”

NSW police said in a previous statement: “Four children have been killed and one fifth are in critical condition after a pedestrian accident in northwest Sydney.

Shortly before 8 p.m., emergency services were called to Bettington Road in the Oatlands near Parramatta after it was reported that several people had been hit by a vehicle. The police were informed that children were riding bicycles when they were hit by an off-road vehicle.

“Four children died at the scene and have yet to be officially identified. A fifth child was treated on site by paramedics from NSW Ambulance before being brought to the Westmead Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

“The driver of the all-wheel drive was subjected to a breath test on the side of the road and achieved a positive result. He was arrested and taken to Castle Hill Police Station for breath analysis.

“The Hills Police Department officers have set up a crime scene that is being investigated by the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit’s special police force. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash has been initiated. Inquiries continue. “

A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance has already told it The Daily Telegraph Paramedics treated seven patients, but confirmed that four had died while a 10-year-old boy sustained a serious head injury.

“A 10-year-old woman was brought to Westmead Children’s Hospital with arm pain and head cuts,” she said. “A 13-year-old woman who also went to the Westmead Children’s Hospital with shoulder and hand pain and grazes on her legs.”

Andrew McAlpine, superintendent of NSW Ambulance, told reporters that the critical patient has since stabilized. “They were suspected of feeling quite uncomfortable, but it appears they will be in a stable state afterwards,” he said.

Mr. McAlpine said approximately 18 paramedics and a number of doctors were present after reports of “a number of pedestrians hit by a vehicle” were received.

“When the first crews arrived, they were faced with slaughter,” he said.

“Very, very difficult scene with obviously a lot of chaos. It is incredibly difficult for all rescue workers, despite the loss that the families have suffered. It is very, very difficult for the police, fire fighters and paramedics to face such chaos and slaughter. “

He said NSW Ambulance “has a number of support systems that we have set up tonight that will run in the coming week” to ensure that staff are cared for.

frank.chung@news.com.au

advertisement