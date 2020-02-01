advertisement

Nearly 1,000 people stood silent inside and outside the Church of the Holy Family in Rathcoole, Co Dublin, as Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley’s little white coffins were brought in and placed in front of the altar. She and her father Andrew McGinley beamed, all smiling from an enlarged family snapshot.

“Although we are in a house of God,” said McGinley to the mourners, “no God should allow this.”

But this was not a funeral of anger or despair. This was a funeral marked by deep sadness and confusion. It was also infused with love and a firm belief that ultimately light always banishes darkness.

Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) died in their home on Friday, January 24th. Her mother Deirdre Morley was charged with murder.

In his laudatory speech, Mr. McGinley spoke extensively and showed remarkable serenity, courage and humor.

Members of the Rathcoole Football Club form an honor guard at the funeral service for Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley at the Church of the Holy Family in Rathcoole on Friday. Photo: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

There was a fire department, he said, remembering the terrible moment when he entered the family home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle to find out what he couldn’t imagine in his wildest nightmare ever to happen.

“There was a fire department that I don’t know, so I hope they hear that,” he said. “They came into the house with me and they knew when to enter and when to withdraw. , , One of the team that I think was the leader gave me a lot of clarity in the middle of the madness. You know who you are and I want to thank you. “

Pitchers of tea

James and Edel from Hotel 44 helped make the last few days bearable with many teapots. Neighbors Gavin and Audrey – “Gavin, you were next to me when I opened the door and entered the house and I’m so sorry, but I was so thankful that you were next to me.”

The main celebrant at the funeral service was Fr. Kevin Doherty from Donegal, who was supported by Fr. John Gilligan, Bishop Eamonn Walsh, and Fr. Stephen Neill of the Church of Ireland.

When Ireland lost a match, I always said that my heart was broken. I now know what that really means

“Father Kevin,” said Mr. McGinley, turning to the priest. “When I spoke to you on Saturday, I was full of anger and anger, but you didn’t talk to me about God’s plan or about angels, you talked about love, compassion and understanding. You may never know what that meant and how it got me so far. “

Mr. McGinley took the community – filled with friends and supporters of both the McGinley and Morley families, as well as people and sympathizers from the wider community – who are connected to the children’s school, crèche and sports clubs – on a tour of the many happy times he had had experienced with Conor, Darragh and Carla, especially in the present form.

There were Lego, Captain Marvel, Thor and Hulk – “Thank you Robert Downey Jr. and thank you Chris Hemsworth for bringing Ironman and Thor to life,” he said when the community laughed.

He thanked Frozen for the princesses Ana and Elsa and the snowman Olaf. Paw Patrol and Teen Titans. “You brought joy to my children,” he said.

The hearse with the three coffins leaves the church after the funeral mass for Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley, who were found dead in their home on Friday, January 24th. Photo: Collins

Regarding gruffalo writer Julia Donaldson, he said: “What you need to understand is the time your work gave us to cuddle and hold our children as we watched this snail on its wonderful trail on the whale’s tail followed. “

And so it continues. A man in the depths of sadness and loss, who probably no one else was beginning to understand, remembered happy times and kept thanking others.

Grace and love

It was remarkable evidence of raw courage, steadfastness, grace and love.

“We often use words incorrectly,” he said. “When Ireland lost a match, I always said that my heart was broken. I now know what that really means. We are a broken hearted family … Conor, Darragh and Carla, “he said, looking at the three coffins.” I love you, I love you, I love you. “

In such a terrible and cruel darkness, could one dare to say that there was light? Father Doherty asked in his sermon and answered in the affirmative.

“This light can certainly be found in the Parsons Court and Newcastle parishes,” he said. “The pouring out of kindness and kindness and love among us is exceptional. Coming together to cry, hug, laugh, remember, help is a light in the dark. “

Deirdre Morley was mentioned only once by name – when the priest remembered, faltered with his own feelings, and saw a photo.

“The family knows what I’m going to say,” he said.

When he was recently sitting in the McGinley’s kitchen, a snapshot sucked on the fridge door that caught his eye. It was Carla’s baptism in the church where the child’s funeral is now taking place.

Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley with their father Andrew McGinley.

“It was a happy day,” said P. Kevin. “It was a day full of joy. It was a wonderful family day out. And I was very moved to see this picture – because I am there, yes – but more because: At the moment of her baptism, God made a promise to Carla … that her life was eternal, it was forever.

“God had already given this promise to Conor and Darragh. And when I poured the water over Carla’s head, I prayed for her. Now I ask with all my heart and soul that she pray for us. Darragh and Conor too. “

The teachers of Scoil Chrónáin gave music about Uilleann Pipes, Tin Whistle, guitar and violin and sang. Rathcoole Boys Football Club coaches and helpers provided an honor guard.

At the prayers of the faithful, a little boy who prayed for the children’s teachers, the football club and the nursery staff Happy Feet could not contain his grief. Mr. McGinley left his bench, stepping forward quietly to hug the young man and help him read.

Thinking about the moment after the Eucharist was a representation of Foo Fighters’ Everlong. The coffins of the children left the church to the rigors of the teachers who played Eric Clapton’s tears in heaven, written to commemorate his four-year-old son, who fell to his death from a New York skyscraper.

Mr. McGinley stood silently in front of the church as the coffins of his two sons and daughter were gently pushed into a hearse. The three were so small that they were all housed in one vehicle.

A boy was standing next to him. They hugged and exchanged a sad, supportive smile.

Small rays of light.

