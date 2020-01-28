advertisement

The father of three, who was found dead at their home in West Dublin on Friday evening, said they had a “bright, bright future” ahead of them and that “every breath is a struggle”.

In a statement by Andrew McGinley on Tuesday morning, he said, “There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and fear. Every breath is a struggle.

advertisement

“Conor, Darragh and Carla are thrilled. They all had a bright, bright future ahead of them with family, friends and a community they loved.

“All parents, cuddle your children whenever you have the opportunity, tell them how much you love them, and spend every free minute reading, playing, and enjoying their beauty.

“The future is our enemy now, but we will fight every day to keep the memories of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive.”

The bodies of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) were discovered on Friday shortly before 8 p.m. in their Parson yard in Newcastle.

The children’s mother, Deirdre Morley, remains at Tallaght Hospital. The nurse was found in a disoriented condition near her home on Friday evening by a taxi driver.

The doctors warned the investigators that they would not be able to interview Ms. Morley until her condition improved significantly. It is believed that although the woman remains seriously ill, she is expected to survive.

A Garda source said the investigation was a “everyone’s mouth” investigation, but is unlikely to be officially named as such until Gardaí speaks to Ms. Morley.

Gardaí believes that the children, possibly with a sedative, were drugged before suffocation. The investigations will focus on which medications were in the house at that time.

Ms. Morley worked at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin before going on stressful vacation a few months ago.

The children’s bodies were discovered by rescue workers along with a note “Do not go upstairs” and “Call 999”. It is believed that another note was later found that raised concerns about the future of the children.

advertisement