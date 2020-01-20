advertisement

The father of a 10-year-old boy injured in the throat by a man with a knife in front of his mother on the weekend cut short a trip abroad to go to his son’s bedside today.

He was scheduled to travel to Heathrow today after ending his journey in the aftermath of the horrific attack, at Belper Street, Belgrave, Leicester, around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

The youth ended up with a serious throat injury. He recovered from the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham, where he remained in stable condition.

The child reportedly stated that he remembered the person who stabbed him “laughing” during the attack.

The assault, which occurred at the junction of Carter Street, shocked local residents.

Police conducted door-to-door investigations and comfort patrols in the area.

The man who stabbed the child in the unprovoked attack – described as a fair-skinned Asian man in his mid-twenties, about 5 feet 10 inches and chubby, and wearing a brown jacket – is still at large.

A family friend, Dharmesh Lakhani, told LeicestershireLive: “I saw the injury he suffered and he is lucky to be alive.

“His neck was cut and he was left with a fairly deep cut. He told me during my visit that he remembered the person who had done it laughing.

“The injury is so serious that the police could have investigated a murder.

“This guy must be caught. People need to know how dangerous it is.

“If he starts again and kills someone, who is going to be responsible?

“It is important that this person be captured so that it cannot happen again.”

“I sent photos of the injury to the father and he was crying. I needed him to know how lucky his son was. “

Detective Inspector Tim Lindley said, “This is an act of violence against a young child who was on the street with his mother.

“It happened in a residential area at a time of day when people were on foot or by car.

“We need to find out who was responsible for the boy’s injury.

“If you were in the Belper Street neighborhood between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and you saw what happened or that a man corresponding to this description, we want to hear from you.

“Likewise, if you have images of dashboard cameras or CCTV from the region, please contact us.”

Call 101 if you can help.

