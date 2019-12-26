advertisement

AUSTIN, T.X. – The father of a Texas baby who has disappeared with her now deceased mother has been reunited with his child, according to a photo posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

Shane Carey wrote: “Baby Margot is at home.”

Heidi Broussard, from Austin, disappeared with her daughter, Margot Carey, on December 12 after she dropped her son off in elementary school.

A week later, the baby was found in a home in Houston during a search that also uncovered the remains of her mother. An autopsy determined that Broussard died from strangulation, and her place of death was listed as the trunk of a vehicle, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

On Monday, family members held a vigil for Broussard.

“Heidi was great … She was a good person,” friend Carli Laughlin told CNN partner KEYE. “If you needed help, she would help you. She always made sure everyone was OK. She was a wonderful person. “

Ty Carey, the child’s grandfather, told reporters that the baby was coming home that night.

Carey told KEYE that he last spoke to Broussard at about 8 a.m. on the day she and the 4-week-old child were reported missing.

When he came home from work at 2 p.m., Broussard and their daughter were nowhere to be found, Carey told the station. He went to pick up their son from school and then called the police when he got home.

Friend arrested

While the family is trying to face the loss of Broussard, a source familiar with the CNN case says that investigators are working to find out more about the details of Broussard’s relationship with her friend Magen Fieramusca.

Fieramusca was arrested Friday in Harris County and transported to Travis County, where, according to the Travis County Shervis office, she is being held to two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse. She is being held to a $ 600,000 bond, the office said.

Authorities have not identified Fieramusca as the suspect, but CNN learned on Friday from a source familiar with the investigation that Fieramusca is a suspect in the case.

Fieramusca was a judge in Travis County for the first time and the date for her next hearing has not yet been set, Travis County District Attorney’s office told CNN.

Jackie Cook, Fieramusca’s court-appointed lawyer, told CNN in an email on Saturday night that she had just been assigned to the case, and it was unlikely that her case would be opened during the holidays because most courts were closed.

The probable cause document – which usually describes the facts that justify an arrest –– has been sealed by the court because the investigation is ongoing.

