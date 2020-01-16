advertisement

Pastor Bugingo’s church is threatened with closure for misleading evangelism (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The Minister of Ethics and Integrity, Reverend Father Simon Lokodo, threatened to arrest Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo from evangelism for his misleading comments after the wedding.

In an interview, Father Lokodo said that he would summon Bujjingo and that if he refused to lead the summons, he would prevent him from preaching.

“As responsible for ensuring that the citizens of this country are not ridiculed, I will summon him and if he does not correspond, we have every reason to say that he is not authorized to lead a church because it is only deceptive. citizens, “he said Thursday January 16, 2020.

“Pastor Bujjingo has absolutely no information about the marriage. In the gospel of Matthew and Luk, it is very clear that the institution of marriage is an institution supposed to be perpetual, ”said Father Lokodo.

On January 9, during the lunch hour prayers at Canan Land at Makerere Kikoni, Bugingo declared that “until death do us part” is not biblical and is the cause of murders between couples. He challenged his congregation to show him a couple in the Bible who made such vows.

However, this drew condemnation from several religious leaders. The Rt. Reverend Johnson Twinomujuni, bishop of the Diocese of West Ankole, said he was not surprised Bugingo made such statements after his wife’s divorce from illness. He goes ahead to educate him on the various verses of the Bible that support the vows.

“Does the Bible he read countless times have the following verses: Rom. 7: 2-3; Wrong. 2: 13-16; Heb. 13: 4; Mat. 5:32; 19: 4-9; plus 1 Cor. 7: 2-40, and in particular verse 10 which says: “To the bride and groom, I give this charge (not me, but the Lord), the woman must not separate from her husband.”

