advertisement

A polar bear poses for the camera as he waits for Hudson’s Bay to freeze near Churchill, Man. Wednesday, November 7, 2007. A Nunavut man dies while protecting his children from a polar bear. Relatives say thirty-one-year-old Aaron Gibbons was on an island about 10 kilometers from Arviat Village along the west coast of Hudson Bay with his children when the bear attacked. CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward

The father killed among the Canadians awarded brave and commendable medals

Aaron Gibbons, who was killed in July 2018, is among 30 Canadians awarded bravery decorations

advertisement

A Nunavut man who was shot dead while protecting his children from a rare polar bear attack has been awarded a Fortune Star Star by the Governor General of Canada.

Aaron Gibbons, who was killed in July 2018, is among 30 Canadians awarded bravery decorations by Julie Payette on behalf of the Queen.

At the time of his death, the RCMP said the 31-year-old Gibbons was on an island off the west coast of Hudson Bay and placed himself between the bear and his children when the bear was loaded with them.

Payette also awarded the Bravery Medal to 29 people, according to a statement published Saturday in the Journal of Canada.

The other 36 Canadians have been given merit service decorations, including a member of the Canadian Armed Forces whose identity is being kept secret for security and operational reasons.

Recipients, or members of their family, will receive the awards at a ceremony at a later date.

READ MORE: shock Very big shock: ‘Nunavut man killed by polar bear while protecting children

Canada Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement