A winter tradition continued this weekend in Traverse City.

On Saturday, the Père Fred Foundation launched its 26th Frostbite Food Drive.

Father Fred helps feed more than 60 families this time of year.

Good Samaritans stopped by the Bob team to drop off non-perishable foods like rice, soup, peanut butter and more.

The charity also raises money to help families in other ways …

An organizer says that the community intervenes year after year to help.

They say winter presents its own challenges for low-income families.

“It’s a tremendous surge of support from the community to help our neighbors in need,” said Elaine Keaton, Director of Advancement.

“It can be a very difficult time of the year for many people.”

Father Fred will collect food until February 2.

For drop-off locations and how to donate, click here.

