When you meet a young, up-and-coming American star named Patrick, it’s common to ask if there are Irish ancestors. In the case of Patrick Schwarzenegger, it is not the case for some – it is “abundantly Irish,” as he puts it.

The son of Maria Shriver, grandson of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, grandnephew of US President John F. Kennedy, US Senators Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy, and the second cousin of representative Joe Kennedy III, he noted, have a lot of time in Ireland spent.

As a German speaker, however, he is also committed to his Central European heritage. Together with his famous father – the Austrian-born bodybuilder, actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger – Patrick has dual Austrian-American citizenship.

“My father is very proud of where he was born,” says Schwarzenegger the Younger. “He is very proud to come from Austria and Europe. He came here and made a name for himself and he loves America.

“He also likes to bring us to Austria and visit his hometown. So I’m tied to Ireland. I’ve been there a lot and I love it. I can’t wait to go back there. But I am also connected to Austria and America. ”

Schwarzenegger was born in Los Angeles and grew up where he spent a lot of time on film sets due to his father’s profession. He landed his first small film role at the age of 10 in the Adam Sandler comedy The Benchwarmers.

“I’ve been on film sets for as long as I can remember,” says the 28-year-old. “I would sleep in the trailers. I remember Terminator 3 and Batman and Robin and End of Days and Collateral Damage and Around the World in 80 days.

“Obviously, many of my father’s films were made when I was extremely young or not even born. And I still visit him at work. I visited him on The Last Stand and in the last Terminator film.”

Lines run

Father and son connected by running lines together, although the screen’s veteran didn’t give specific advice on emotions.

“He gave me a lot of points,” says Schwarzenegger. “Most of his advice, however, is about working hard and making sure that when you wake up every day you want to do what you’re working on. It really matters.

“My father is very open to the fact that he is not here to tell me how you behave or how you cry on cue.” My father made films that he found entertaining and entertaining. He wanted to please the audience, he wanted to be the biggest star in the world to spread his message and do more community service. That was his whole thought. He is the person who tells you to find your purpose and then you can find out the other things. ”

Positive Patrick started as a joke. I try to be positive. I will not say that I always am

Despite the remaining glamor of his Hollywood upbringing (not to mention his father’s political career and his mother’s Emmy and Peabody journalism) when he grew up, Schwarzeneger and his siblings have two older sisters, Katherine and Christina, and one younger brother Christopher – were largely kept away from the public.

“My parents are very private people,” he says. “My father is still very private. He does a lot of things in his own house and goes to the gym. He doesn’t go to night clubs and parties. He was very determined that we would not appear in public.

“It’s not that he cares that we’re in public. It’s just that he was very disciplined as an adult. As you can imagine, it was a strict budget. And the same with my mother ,

“So we were taught discipline. I am very grateful that you brought us up because unfortunately you see children of celebrities falling into rabbit holes. They cannot find out what they want to do in life. My father insisted that we go to work. ”

Whiteboard

In an interview with Flaunt magazine last year, he described the whiteboard that he keeps next to his bed. The daily goals are divided into five columns: family, finances, body, mind and work.

He may not have had to pull himself up on his boots like his father did, but he is sure to have inherited the family’s work ethic. At the age of eight, Patrick directed his charity at Arnold’s annual bodybuilding competition in Columbus, Ohio.

As a teenager, he signed a contract with LA Models and became the face of Hudson Jeans and Mango Man. In 2014 he opened his first pizza restaurant in LA and then expanded to other locations. At just 15 years old, he founded his own clothing brand called Project360, which he sold in 2014. His mother’s nickname is Positive Patrick.

“Positive Patrick started out as a joke,” he says. “I try to be positive. I will not say that I always am. But I’m trying to see things in a positive light. That’s easier said than done. I have many things I want to achieve. It’s not about making a lot of money. It’s about doing what I enjoy. ”

For now, acting is something he definitely likes. For the past ten years, he has appeared as Romeo in Ariana Grande’s Right There music video, as a liaison boy in Grown Ups 2, as a veteran of the Sadr City siege in 2004 in The Long Road Home mini-series, and as a romantic lead in dying. young drama midnight sun.

In the past few months, he’s completed work on Amy Poehler’s Moxie for Netflix and the science fiction thriller Warning. He is currently working for the exciting dark psychological horror Daniel Isn’t Real, in which a troubled young man (Miles Robbins) reconnects in a threatening form with the psychopathic imaginary friend of his childhood (Patrick Schwarzenegger).

“When I read the script for the first time, I was sitting there thinking: What the hell is that?” Laughs Schwarzenegger. “This is a weird and crazy film. But the more I read it, the more I got the feeling that it was trying to do something deeper than the usual psychological horror film. It is about examining mental health issues and ideas. Then I started to really love the concept. “

Hollywood scion

Daniel Isn’t Real, the debut of Adam Egypt Mortimer, has attracted an outstanding cast and crew, including producer Elijah Wood, actors Sasha Lane and Mary Stuart Masterson, and a second Hollywood offspring in Miles Robbins, the son of Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon.

“I only knew Miles when we met in the film,” says Schwarzenegger. “I’m sure our families know each other. Hollywood is a small place at the end of the day. But from day one I said I don’t care who his parents are and I don’t judge him by who they are. And he was relieved.

“In interviews, people asked us: Are you talking about your parents? I don’t think Miles asked me anything about my parents. And I didn’t ask him. It’s not that I don’t care. I just don’t think: Oh, he’s someone’s son. I am in a similar boat. I know how I want to be treated. I want to be myself. “

Daniel Isn’t Real will be released on February 7th and on Blu-Ray and Digital on February 10th

Mamie Gummer and Claire Danes in the evening

Darling, I’ve cast the kids: Hollywood’s next generation

They are everywhere. You can’t go back in the Hollywood Country Club without raiding a next generation representative. You could catch two with your five-iron if you stand near the upcoming Daniel Isn’t Real: Miles Robbins, son of Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon and – no further explanation needed – Patrick Schwarzenegger.

If you think about it, Patrick is finishing warning about Alice Eve, the apple of Trevor Eve’s eye, but she’s been around for a while. Miles’ half-sister Eva Amurri was a great counterpart in Mothers and Daughters. Scott Eastwood – again with no clues – was seen in Suicide Squad, Fast & Furious 8 and the last Pacific Rim film.

All four children of Meryl Streep with Don Gummer have credits in the Internet Movie Database, the best known of which is probably the regular wife Mamie Gummer. A whole volume could be dedicated to acting children of pop stars: Lily Collins (daughter of Phil), Eve Hewson (calls Bono “Pop”), Zoe Kravitz (use your head again).

Then there’s Sarah Sutherland. Sarah is as good as the protagonist’s daughter in Veep and Kiefer’s daughter. That makes her Donald’s granddaughter. Soon there will only be dynasties from LA County to the Atlantic.

