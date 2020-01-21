advertisement

The father is expected to recover. The 4 year old boy is in critical condition.

January 21, 2020 11:00 am EST

By Jon Haworth

ABC News – A 36-year-old father and his 4-year-old son were hospitalized after being accidentally shot in the head when a weapon was released while playing wrestling together.

The incident happened at their home south of Bloomington, Indiana on Sunday when the two had fun wrestling together and the father had a hidden pistol on his back.

While they were both playing, the gun fell out of the father’s bundle and was unloaded. The single shot hit both the father and the son in the head, according to a press release from ABC subsidiary WRTV in Indianapolis.

Both victims were immediately brought to IU Health Bloomington to treat their wounds. The father, whose identity is currently unknown, has been transferred to the IU Health Methodist Hospital and is expected to recover. However, his 4-year-old son was taken to the Riley Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition with the bullet wound to the head.

The victims have not yet been identified and the incident is still under investigation.

