Two more people died, five more were missing, and thousands were evacuated to the beaches as Australia’s most devastating forest fire season worsened on Tuesday.

Police said a father and son died in the early hours of Tuesday defending their home in Cobargo, near the coast in New South Wales (NSW), south of Sydney.

The city was hit by an out of control fire that entered the community in the middle of the night and whose main street caused the impact.

Further south, the fires continued to burn out of control in the state of Victoria, where around 4,000 people were forced to seek shelter on the beach at the resort town of Mallacoota in the East Gippsland district on the Pacific coast. Around 4,000 more people were accommodated in the town’s community centers.

Those seeking protection on the beach were advised to go into the water if the fire situation worsened. Similar advice was given to people in several coastal towns in New South Wales, where anxious residents and vacationers had also left their homes to go to the beaches.

Smoke makes “day to night”

The people of Mallacoota posted on social media how they heard the roar of the fire and took photos that read how the smoke “had turned the day into the night”.

Four people were missing in the area where more than half a million acres of forest burned down and where the intense heat and smoke from fires created localized storm systems.

“Mallacoota is under attack,” said Victoria Crisis Officer Andrew Crisp on Tuesday.

A fire truck and ambulance drives past people walking down a smoky street in Batemans Bay, New South Wales. Photo: Mark Graham / Bloomberg.

“It’s pitch black, it’s pretty scary … the community is at risk right now, but we will keep our line and they will be saved and protected.”

Emergency services officials said it was possible to evacuate cities in the Gippsland area by sea because the fires caused by high winds persisted.

No other person was registered in the NSW city of Belowra.

While defense personnel helped firefighters and volunteers fight some of the worst fires, eight fires burned across New South Wales, a similar number in Victoria and two more in Tasmania.

Fire tornado

The death toll from more than three months of forest fires in several states is now 12.

Thousands of people have been displaced from their homes, more than 1,000 homes have been destroyed.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said Tuesday that 70 firefighters from the United States and Canada had been contacted to assist local crews.

Major roads have been blocked off near the south coast of New South Wales, including the country’s main national highway, the Pacific Highway.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison released a video address on Monday expressing sympathy for the death of volunteer firefighter Samuel McPaul, 28. in the southern NSW.

In Hill Top, New South Wales, a plane is fire-retardant because one of the worst early-fire seasons in Australian history has spent several million acres. Photo: Matthew Abbott / The New York Times.

“Towards the end of 2019, the devastating effects of these terrible bush fires will continue,” said Morrison.

High risk of fire and extreme temperatures – the west of Sydney reached 45 degrees on Tuesday – have resulted in several planned New Year’s fireworks being canceled, including in the state capital Canberra.

Sydney’s iconic harbor fireworks should begin, but with pointers on how people could donate money to help those affected by the fires.

-PA

