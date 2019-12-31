advertisement

Two men who died in Cobargo’s NSW Bushfire were identified as Patrick and Robert Salway

Robert and Patrick Salway were identified as the two men who died in a fire in the city of Cobargo, New South Wales on Tuesday.

The two men are reported to be a father and a son, while an older man missing west of Narooma has serious concerns.

The two men were reportedly defending their family property when the fire broke out.

The government has also confirmed that military ships will aid in the evacuation efforts to help people trapped in coastal communities in Victoria.

The land fire department says that five fires are currently burning in an emergency.

All communications, including cellular and landline, are lost in Nowra and Moruya on New Year’s Eve. On the south coast of New South Wales, 17,000 homes are without electricity.

At least 900 properties have been lost and 3.6 million hectares have been burned down nationwide in the previous fire season.

RFS Commissioner Shane FitzSimmons said the conditions were “one of the worst, if not the worst, fire season we’ve seen here in New South Wales.”

Four people are not reported in Victoria, and 43 buildings in East Gippsland were destroyed when the area was hit by fire, and seven emergency warnings were issued.

