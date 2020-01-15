advertisement

COALDALE, Pa. – The police are still investigating a crash in which a father and his daughter were sent to the hospital on Monday.

Researchers have released little information. Witnesses describe a bizarre scene; they don’t even know if there was a driver in the van who had hit the victims.

“She was under the truck, it ran over her and over him, and one of the bed items was under her. She was bleeding and in pain, “neighbor Colleen Saranovic said.

advertisement

A bloody mattress lies on the side of the road outside the development of Coaldale from the Schuylkill County Housing Authority. Relatives said that a 33-year-old woman and her father had moved a mattress across the parking lot when they were plowed by a van.

Khadijah Johnson is family of the victims.

“They feel that someone was trying to do something like a hit and run, so there are several stories like a man who came running down a hill and said he was trying to stop the van because the van was not completely parked , “Johnson said.

Saranovic said she saw the driver run away from the scene. Family members said it is even possible that the van just rolls down a hill.

“It’s very hard for us right now, it’s a tragic thing you know,” Johnson said.

The family told Newswatch 16 that the woman is still in the hospital, in critical condition, and it may take a long time before she recovers.

“She had broken ribs and she has 15 stitches in her head. She has trouble breathing, “Johnson said and hopes her sister-in-law will get well soon.

“She is a very positive person. We love her very much, you know, she is very friendly,” she explained. “She will take the shirt off her back and see her in pain and pain they don’t breathe. It’s very difficult for her. “

Johnson said the father was released from the hospital on Wednesday and that the status of the crash investigation is currently unknown.

40,822867

-75.966867

.

advertisement