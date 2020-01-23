advertisement

(ABC News) – “Gritty”, the very popular mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers, is known for its antics on and off the ice. However, one family claims he went too far after accusing the mascot of hitting a thirteenth. year old boy.

The Philadelphia police say they are investigating the alleged physical assault that the family said was at the Wells Fargo Center in November 2019.

Chris Greenwell took his 13-year-old son with him to meet the mascot for a subscriber event on November 19, Reuters said.

But when Greenwell’s son took his photo with Gritty, the boy reportedly tapped the mascot’s head – which caused Gritty to jump from his chair and hit the boy in the back, according to Philadelphia ABC broadcaster WPVI ,

Greenwell said his son was beaten so badly that he needed medical intervention, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

However, the Philadelphia Flyers say that an internal investigation has found no evidence that the event ever happened.

A Flyers spokesman told Reuters in a statement:

“We took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this allegation.”

Gritty made her debut in September 2018 as the Flyers’ mascot and the big, furry, orange creature was an instant hit. Half a year later, in March 2019, he was elected mascot number one in the National Hockey League.

Gritty has a Twitter account with nearly 300,000 followers and a website that describes him as “bullish”, “loyal but malicious” and “talented but lively”.

