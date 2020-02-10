advertisement

GUYSBOROUGH, N.S. – A psychiatrist who saw Lionel Desmond twice before fatally shooting his wife, mother, daughter and then himself in 2017 told an investigation Monday the former soldier clearly displayed symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

However, Dr. Ian Slayter said Desmond’s mental health issues, assessed during two meetings in the fall of 2016, were far more complex than that diagnosis.

Slayter told the fatality investigation that the Afghan war veteran from rural Nova Scotia also suffered from major depression, a potential traumatic brain injury, a potential attention deficit disorder and borderline fraud in connection with his wife’s loyalty. his.

The psychiatrist, who saw the former pediatrician as an outpatient at St. Martha Regional Hospital in Antigonish, NS, said Desmond told him his symptoms in PTSD had subsided, but he said his jealousy towards his wife Shanna and nightmares about infidelity had taken over. worse.

Slayter said when she first met Desmond on Oct. 24, 2016, Shanna was with her and did most of the talking, saying at one point she was not afraid of him, though she confirmed that there had been a conflict great bridal.

Demond insisted he had never physically abused his wife. He complained about nightmares and lack of sleep.

“Obviously there was a lot of discussion,” Slayter testified. “They were talking about the years that were going on … He would get angry, drop on the tables and throw things away.”

Slayter said Desmond told him that his dreams were often about his wife cheating on him.

“Clearly, jealousy was one of the problems,” Slayter said. “I didn’t spend a lot of time going through this … They seemed frustrated with each other.”

During an interview on Dec. 2, 2016, Slayter concluded that Desmond’s jealousy seemed “pronounced” and “borderline delusional,” he said.

Slayter said Desmond also had trouble processing information and complained of difficulty following long instructions or conversations.

The psychiatrist said these symptoms could be linked to a potential traumatic brain injury caused by one of three serious falls Desmond had while serving in Afghanistan in 2007.

On January 3, 2017, Desmond used a Soviet-era 7.62 semi-automatic carbine to kill his 52-year-old mother Brenda, his 31-year-old wife, and their 10-year-old daughter Aaliya inside the family’s mobile home in the Big Tracadie, NS

Among other things, the investigation is investigating whether Desmond and his family had access to appropriate mental health and domestic violence intervention services.

Slayter told the investigation that he was concerned about the complexity of Desmond’s mental health challenges, which is why he agreed to follow up to ensure Desmond received intensive rehabilitation and psychotherapy.

The psychiatrist noted in his patient records that he was concerned that Desmond was “falling apart” because he had been caring through the Federal Department of Veterans Affairs when living in New Brunswick, but those services were stopped when he was moved to Nova Scotia.

“When he arrived in Nova Scotia, he was no longer covered by any military service,” Slayter testified. “I thought he could be better organized. He deserved it.”

Melissa Grant, a lawyer representing the Attorney General of Canada, told Slayter that Desmond had a case manager at Veterans Affairs who was working on getting him the services he needed, but there were some disputes over where he should go .

Grant said the investigation will hear evidence that Desmond was told he could get help in Halifax, but the veteran had made it clear that he would prefer to be treated in Cape Breton, which was closer to his home on the eastern continent of Nova Scotia.

The investigation has heard that Desmond failed to appear for a meeting with Slayter on December 21, 2016, but on January 3, 2017 – on the same day as the murder – he was reprinted for another meeting later in the month.

Slayter was the third medical professional to testify that Desmond was articulate, calm, coherent, and showed no psychotic signs or thoughts of suicide or suicide, which is why he was considered a low risk for violence at the end of 2016 and in early 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 10, 2020.

– By Michael MacDonald in Halifax

