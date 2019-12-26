advertisement

Until someone came across the mythical Fountain of Youth, we must rely on science to tell us how to get the most out of our time on this earth. One of the trends that has grown enormously in popularity in recent years is intermittent fasting, which is a nice way to say that you only eat within a certain time window and you no longer eat calories for most of the day.

Intermittent fasting (in short) has been touted as an efficient way to lose weight, but a new evaluation of existing research suggests that its benefits can go far beyond your waist. The research, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, reveals that IF is not only good for shedding unwanted pounds, but it could even help you live longer.

Research into different types of fasting has shown health benefits such as lower blood pressure. These benefits are clear and the link between better health and IF is relatively well established. However, researchers cannot say for certain whether these health benefits are merely a pleasant side effect of weight loss or whether they are directly related to an IF lifestyle.

After reviewing all available data, researchers led by Marks Mattson of Johns Hopkins University suggest that fasting, either daily or in succession according to a fixed schedule, may encourage the body to metabolize fats instead of storing them . This naturally leads to weight loss, but it also appears to improve cellular health, which may offer additional benefits.

Some cultures that are known for their low calorie intake also live longer and the researchers suggest that fasting benefits probably play a role. Nowadays, those who practice IF often choose the style of 18/6, 18-hour fast and then eat in the course of just 6 hours on a given day.

This all sounds great news for people who love intermittent fasting, but it is important to note that the amount of high-quality research on this subject is still relatively small. As we continue, new research efforts should learn more about the benefits and potential disadvantages of regular fasting.

Image source: REX / Shutterstock

