TAMPA BAY, F.L. – Florida doctor Mohammad Awad just gave us one of the first pieces of good news for 2020: he saved a dog.

The Tampa Bay doctor had just finished a shift Monday when he returned to his apartment building after a short stop at his parents’ house for a plate of food.

He came in at the right time.

“My neighbor just got out of the elevator with her dog and when she got out, I saw that the leash was still in the elevator door,” Awad told CNN.

Awad shared surveillance videos from the apartment’s security camera on his Facebook page. It shows exactly what happened when the elevator car started moving to the next floor.

“It was all slow motion, but it all happened so fast,” he said. “Before I knew it, the dog was launched in the air and I took action.”

In the video, Awad drops his plate and jumps to the dog where the dog is stuck and hangs its feet on the floor.

“I tried to break the belt on my first attempt and it didn’t work. I tried to break it with my strength and I just couldn’t do it,” Awad said.

He stumbled backwards – and tried again.

Awad said he could hear the dog moaning and suffocating and thought he only had a few seconds to live.

And then it finally happened – the leash broke and the dog fell to the floor.

“I watched the video again and I didn’t feel like it was in the video, but it happened so naturally,” Awad said, adding that he hopes that pet owners are always aware of their environment for similar prevent situations.

