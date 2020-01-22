NHL Injury updates
Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said defender Dougie Hamilton was on the team yesterday.
Brind’Amour said they don’t expect Hamilton to return this season, adding that “it’s a bad injury.”
Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said striker Anthony Mantha and his mid-body injury will be down for at least another month. He may be out for the rest of the season.
Helene St. James: Red Wings defender Mike Green has been out with his upper body injury for at least a few weeks,
Andrew Gross: Barry Despite, New York Islanders’ trainer, said Cal Clutterbuck has not yet resumed skating, but is doing off-ice workouts. He has tendon damage to his left wrist.
Despite said that Clutterbuck could skate again after the break.
Dan Rosen: The New York Rangers Artemi Panarin missed the game last night with an upper body injury.
Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins striker Nick Bjugstad and defender Justin Schultz are on the rise, but were not ready to get started last night. Both skated again in Pittsburgh yesterday.
Andy Strickland: St. Louis blues striker Vladimir Tarasenko has been on the ice for the first time since he was injured in late October.
Andersson in conversation with the Rangers
Larry Brooks: Things between the New York Rangers and Lias Andersson have cooled somewhat.
John Davidson has spoken directly to Andersson in the past 10 days.
Andersson started skating with Kungälvs IK, a Division II team. He has permission from the Rangers to do this.
AHL sets Manning out for five games
Bakersfield Condors: Statement by Edmonton Oilers defender Brandon Manning yesterday: “Last night I made comments to an opposing player that were stupid and offensive. After the game I spoke personally to the opposing player, for which I am very grateful. He allowed me to apologize for what I said.
To say that I learned from this situation is an understatement and I promise to be better. “