Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said defender Dougie Hamilton was on the team yesterday.

Brind’Amour said they don’t expect Hamilton to return this season, adding that “it’s a bad injury.”

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said striker Anthony Mantha and his mid-body injury will be down for at least another month. He may be out for the rest of the season.

Helene St. James: Red Wings defender Mike Green has been out with his upper body injury for at least a few weeks,

Andrew Gross: Barry Despite, New York Islanders’ trainer, said Cal Clutterbuck has not yet resumed skating, but is doing off-ice workouts. He has tendon damage to his left wrist.

Despite said that Clutterbuck could skate again after the break.

Dan Rosen: The New York Rangers Artemi Panarin missed the game last night with an upper body injury.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins striker Nick Bjugstad and defender Justin Schultz are on the rise, but were not ready to get started last night. Both skated again in Pittsburgh yesterday.

Andy Strickland: St. Louis blues striker Vladimir Tarasenko has been on the ice for the first time since he was injured in late October.

Andersson in conversation with the Rangers

Larry Brooks: Things between the New York Rangers and Lias Andersson have cooled somewhat.

John Davidson has spoken directly to Andersson in the past 10 days.

Andersson started skating with Kungälvs IK, a Division II team. He has permission from the Rangers to do this.

AHL sets Manning out for five games

Bakersfield Condors: Statement by Edmonton Oilers defender Brandon Manning yesterday: “Last night I made comments to an opposing player that were stupid and offensive. After the game I spoke personally to the opposing player, for which I am very grateful. He allowed me to apologize for what I said.

To say that I learned from this situation is an understatement and I promise to be better. “

