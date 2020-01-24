advertisement

NHL Injury Notes

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets Ryan Murray and his abdominal injury progress. He drove alone, but not yet in the team.

Dan Rosen: The New York Rangers Artemi Panarin has an upper body injury.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs defender Jake Muzzin was conditionally assigned to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Terry Koshan: Muzzin and the Maple Leafs want to return against the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Kevin McGran: Maple Leafs striker Auston Matthews skips the NHL All Star events this weekend because of an excruciating wrist injury.

Mike Zeisberger: Matthews on Monday: “This is my plan, this is my goal. Hopefully it gets better, I will go through the process and do a good workout on Sunday and continue working from there. But in any case, it is my goal, so healthy stay as possible and play on Monday. “

Rick Dhaliwal: Agent for injured Vancouver Canucks striker Micheal Ferland: “Hoping he’ll be back in a few weeks, Mike feels great. I have spoken to his doctors and they are confident that he will get well. “

NHL Skills Competition Events and participants

John Shannon: Shooting Stars … participants

2 Elite All-Stars of Women – TBD

David Pastrnak, Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk, flames

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks

Tyler Seguin, stars

Brady Tkachuk, senators

Ryan O’Reilly, blues

David Perron, blues

Mitch Marner, maple leaves

Heaviest shot … Participant:

Mark Giordano, flames

Seth Jones, blue jackets

Shea Weber, Canadian

Victor Hedman, Blitz

Elias Pettersson, Canucks

John Carlson, capitals

Accuracy Shooting… Participants:

Jaccob Slavin, cyclones

Tyler Bertuzzi, Red Wings

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers

Jonathan Huberdeau, panther

Nico Hischier, devil

Tomas Hertl, sharks

Alex Pietrangelo, blues

Mark Scheifele, Jets

Save Streak… Participants:

Attendees:

David Rittich, Flames

Tristan Jarry, penguins

Jordan Binnington, Blues

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Blitz

Frederik Andersen, maple leaves

Jacob Markstrom, Canucks

Braden Holtby, capitals

Connor Hellebuyck, Jets

Fastest skater … Participant:

Jack Eichel, Sabers

Nathan MacKinnon, avalanche

Connor McDavid, Oilers

Mathew Barzal, islander

Chris Kreider, Rangers

Anthony Duclair, senators

Travis Konecny, leaflets

Quinn Hughes, Canucks

Women 3 against 3

Canadian All Stars:

F Meghan Agosta

F Mélodie Daoust

G Ann-Renée Desbiens

D Renata Fast

D Laura Fortino

F Rebecca Johnston

F Sarah nurse

F Marie-Philip Poulin

F Natalie Spooner

F Blayre Turnbull

American all-stars:

D Kacey Bellamy

F Alex Carpenter

F Kendall Coyne Schofield

F Brianna Decker

F Amanda Kessel

F Hilary Knight

F Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson

F Annie Pankowski

G Alex Rigsby Cavallini

D Lee Stecklein

