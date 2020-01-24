NHL Injury Notes
Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets Ryan Murray and his abdominal injury progress. He drove alone, but not yet in the team.
Dan Rosen: The New York Rangers Artemi Panarin has an upper body injury.
Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs defender Jake Muzzin was conditionally assigned to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.
- Terry Koshan: Muzzin and the Maple Leafs want to return against the Nashville Predators on Monday.
Kevin McGran: Maple Leafs striker Auston Matthews skips the NHL All Star events this weekend because of an excruciating wrist injury.
Mike Zeisberger: Matthews on Monday: “This is my plan, this is my goal. Hopefully it gets better, I will go through the process and do a good workout on Sunday and continue working from there. But in any case, it is my goal, so healthy stay as possible and play on Monday. “
Rick Dhaliwal: Agent for injured Vancouver Canucks striker Micheal Ferland: “Hoping he’ll be back in a few weeks, Mike feels great. I have spoken to his doctors and they are confident that he will get well. “
NHL Skills Competition Events and participants
John Shannon: Shooting Stars … participants
2 Elite All-Stars of Women – TBD
David Pastrnak, Bruins
Matthew Tkachuk, flames
Patrick Kane, Blackhawks
Tyler Seguin, stars
Brady Tkachuk, senators
Ryan O’Reilly, blues
David Perron, blues
Mitch Marner, maple leaves
Heaviest shot … Participant:
Mark Giordano, flames
Seth Jones, blue jackets
Shea Weber, Canadian
Victor Hedman, Blitz
Elias Pettersson, Canucks
John Carlson, capitals
Accuracy Shooting… Participants:
Jaccob Slavin, cyclones
Tyler Bertuzzi, Red Wings
Leon Draisaitl, Oilers
Jonathan Huberdeau, panther
Nico Hischier, devil
Tomas Hertl, sharks
Alex Pietrangelo, blues
Mark Scheifele, Jets
Save Streak… Participants:
Attendees:
David Rittich, Flames
Tristan Jarry, penguins
Jordan Binnington, Blues
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Blitz
Frederik Andersen, maple leaves
Jacob Markstrom, Canucks
Braden Holtby, capitals
Connor Hellebuyck, Jets
Fastest skater … Participant:
Jack Eichel, Sabers
Nathan MacKinnon, avalanche
Connor McDavid, Oilers
Mathew Barzal, islander
Chris Kreider, Rangers
Anthony Duclair, senators
Travis Konecny, leaflets
Quinn Hughes, Canucks
Women 3 against 3
Canadian All Stars:
F Meghan Agosta
F Mélodie Daoust
G Ann-Renée Desbiens
D Renata Fast
D Laura Fortino
F Rebecca Johnston
F Sarah nurse
F Marie-Philip Poulin
F Natalie Spooner
F Blayre Turnbull
American all-stars:
D Kacey Bellamy
F Alex Carpenter
F Kendall Coyne Schofield
F Brianna Decker
F Amanda Kessel
F Hilary Knight
F Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson
F Annie Pankowski
G Alex Rigsby Cavallini
D Lee Stecklein