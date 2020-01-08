advertisement

The Canadians are delivering another former election

Pierre LeBrun: The Montreal Canadiens exchanged striker Michael McCarron for striker Laurent Dauphin for the Nashville Predators.

LA Lariviere: “With McCarron Trade, #Habs has now delivered a seventh player who was selected by the organization in the first round since the 2009 draft. All were traded by Bergevin. “

Williams back with the hurricanes

Carolina hurricanes: The Hurricanes and Justin Williams agreed on a one-year contract with a base salary of $ 700,000 and up to $ 1.3 million bonus for the regular season and playoffs.

“We have made frequent contact with Justin about his status in the past few months,” said Waddell. “We are thrilled that he has decided to play again and we are confident that adding him to our group on and off the ice will help us.”

James (@ Account4hockey): Chris Johnston said on Sportsnet 960 that Justin Williams had sparked interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Boston Bruins, the Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Interim day for Scuderi

Adam Vingan: Rob Scuderi was appointed to the John Hynes team as interim coach for the Nashville Predators.

Trenin almost straps on Chara

Yakov Trenin fights Zdeno Chara and lands a big right pic.twitter.com/soUdTb461O

– Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett), January 8, 2020

Nazem Kadri didn’t like the hit on teammate Joonas Donskoi

Nazem Kadri with angry fists 🥊

Kadri answered the bell after @nyrangers Ryan Lindgren @avalanche met Joonas Donskoi. pic.twitter.com/7Fk4jS8Hyn

– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 8, 2020

